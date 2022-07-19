Two local businessmen have been appointed to the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission to fill vacant positions on the five-member group.
Jon Hitchcock and O.E. “Bud” Kunkel were recommended to the city council by Mayor Timothy Z. Jennings, with the appointments confirmed 7-1 during the Thursday meeting of the Roswell City Council.
City Councilors Jason Perry and Savino Sanchez were absent for that portion of the meeting, while Jeanine Corn Best cast the dissenting vote.
Hitchcock is the retired CEO and president of Pioneer Bank who continues to serve as the bank's board chairman.
As Jennings explained, Hitchcock was instrumental in the negotiations that first brought American Airlines service to Roswell in 2007, when the airline began providing routes to and from Dallas-Fort Worth. The airline added service to and from Phoenix in March 2016.
A private pilot, Hitchcock is involved in the Civil Air Patrol and other aviation-related groups. He was a member of the Airport Task Force of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. that worked with state legislators from 2017 to 2019 to enact legislation to allow former New Mexico military airbases to become part of special economic districts governed by their own boards. The legislation was signed into law in 2019, but the city and county so far have decided against establishing a separate airport authority.
Hitchcock also has been an officer of the RCCEDC board of directors.
Kunkel is a retired real estate appraiser who ran his own company in the area for many years. He also has been active with the RCCEDC and served as an officer of its board of directors and as a member of the Airport Task Force.
Kunkel was one of the original members of the Airport Advisory Commission when it was formed in 2018, but he announced at its November 2020 meeting that he was leaving the group and that he would not submit a resignation letter. His decision followed disagreements with other members and city officials, including former Mayor Dennis Kintigh, about prior Air Center decisions.
Councilor Best said she wanted to explain the reason she opposed both Hitchcock and Kunkel as commission members.
About Kunkel she said, “I am not sure that is the kind of person I want in one of our committees, that just stands up and walks out because he is frustrated with what is going on,” she said.
Best said Hitchcock is a tenant of the Roswell Air Center, renting a portion of one of the T-hangars for private aircraft, and she is "not comfortable with him having a T-hangar and on the advisory commission."
Hitchcock and Kunkel are filling the positions vacated when Kintigh and local lawyer Amy Coll resigned following the 2022 Municipal Officers Election in March that resulted in Jennings' election.
The other members of the commission at this time are Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President Mike Espiritu, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell President Shawn Powell and retired American Airlines manager Matt McDonald.
