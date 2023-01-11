Roswell City Councilors will hold public hearings about two separate proposals for operating cannabis retail businesses in the city when they meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., Meeting Room A.
Both cannabis businesses would sell products for medical and recreational uses. One of these would be in the 3500 block of South Main Street and the other in the 700 block of North Main Street.
The one on South Main is proposed by Great White, LLC to be inside of a structure in the shape of a flying saucer and named Hangar 84. The other is the second local retail site of Pecos Valley Production. The other location is in the 300 block of West Country Club Road.
Each of the applicants require two zone changes, conditional use permits and corresponding conditions of approval.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Revisiting the item that would fund the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program, Resolution 22-76. This was postponed during the council’s December meeting and the topic of a council workshop held on Monday.
• Considering approval of the sale of a city-owned building at 316 N. Richardson Ave. to the Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum next door so the museum can expand.
• Holding a public hearing about Ordinance 22-11, which would amend the city’s Zoning Ordinance as it relates to Special Use Permits and Conditional Use Permits.
• Deciding whether to increase the budgets for recreation and municipal pool operations by a total of $177,000.
• Looking at whether to approve Resolution 22-78, which would revise the fees schedule for the Spring River Zoo.
• Authorizing advertising for a public hearing of proposed Ordinance 23-01, which would opt-in for the election of municipal officers of the city in the next regular local election.
• Consenting to advertise for a public hearing of proposed Ordinance 23-02, an amendment of Chapter 22 of the city code pertaining to the construction and maintenance of sidewalks.