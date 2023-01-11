20230104-Hangar84Drawing.jpg

Great White LLC has presented this conceptual drawing for its cannabis site and "UFO-shaped" retail store planned for 3500 S. Main St. (Drawings have been presented publicly and are used by approval of engineering firm.)

 Submitted Drawing

Roswell City Councilors will hold public hearings about two separate proposals for operating cannabis retail businesses in the city when they meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., Meeting Room A.

Both cannabis businesses would sell products for medical and recreational uses. One of these would be in the 3500 block of South Main Street and the other in the 700 block of North Main Street.