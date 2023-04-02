Same contract. New company.
That's the situation as it appears now regarding an agreement with a local company to secure the headliner music act and a possible opening performance for the UFO Festival this summer.
Four members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee voted 4-0 Tuesday to forward the resolution and the draft contract to the entire governing body for consideration at the next meeting, now scheduled for April 13.
Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings reminded committee members attending the meeting at City Hall that the city already has approved the UFO Festival budget, which previously has been identified as $150,000. Entertainment is a portion of that. She added that three companies bid to secure the entertainment.
J&S Pro Sound LLC, a company headed by local entrepreneur and restauranteur Saul Aguilar, is now the company that would work to secure the entertainment and coordinate with the performing artist regarding any sound, lighting, staging and other production needs for the concert, to occur sometime during the June 30-July 2 festival.
The company also would handle bookings and manage any “runners,” pre-concert “green rooms” and VIP seating tables for the artists. For these services, the company would get 10% of the entertainer fees, not to exceed $20,000.
Outside of that, the city will pay the company to provide hospitality and catering services and would cover up to $1,000 of the costs associated with the pre-concert needs of artists. It also would supply some staffing.
J&S Pro Sound also would obtain a picnic license to sell alcohol at the concert site, the DeBremond Stadium field.
Except for some minor changes, such as the maximum compensation going up by $1 to $20,000, the contract is the same as the one considered a month earlier for The Liberty Presents, an arm of The Liberty Inc., a local social and entertainment club.
City Councilors Ed Heldenbrand and Cristina Arnold criticized that original contract — saying the bid process lacked transparency — and the committee deadlocked 2-2 on forwarding it to the city council, which meant the motion failed. Arnold also said she had recommended an RFP to avoid any perceptions of favoritism or hidden deals. She and others, including people observing from the public, also questioned allowing The Liberty to have the right to the lucrative liquor service, saying that it wasn't fair to the other two bidders if they weren't aware they could negotiate for that. Josh Ragsdale of The Liberty agreed to have that provision removed, but the motion to move it forward failed again due to a 2-2 vote.
According to city documents, Mayor Tim Jennings then met with The Liberty owners on Feb. 24 and agreed to put the item with the liquor provision on the March 9 council agenda. But then a meeting occurred among Mayor Jennings, Councilor Bob Corn and the city's legal staff that revised the contract again, which led The Liberty to have its attorney notify the city that it would rescind its offer.
Ragsdale could not be reached by press time, and city employees did not respond by press time to requests for clarification about why The Liberty rescinded its offer.
The alcohol service and picnic license were debated again Tuesday.
“I think there was discussion that we were going to take that out, and (The Liberty owners) were willing to do that,” Heldenbrand said. “And now this comes back in, and why aren't we trying to use this as some form of revenue recapture or cost recapture? … It is just confusing because last time we talked about this, we said, 'Ok, we won't put that in and we will find another way to do it.'”
Juanita Jennings said that state law does not allow the city to benefit from alcohol sales if some other entity has the picnic license, and she and the city's legal staff said that the city does not have the right to a picnic license at DeBremond Stadium field. Deputy City Attorney Josh Nairn-Mahan added that the alcohol sales provision remained in the new contract because it was put back into the contract with The Liberty after the Feb. 24 meeting with Mayor Tim Jennings, when it was decided that the entire city council should consider the issue.
Saul Aguilar told committee members that his company does not consider the alcohol sales that important to the contract.
“Just for the record,” he said, “the only reason we talked about catering the liquor was that it was in the contract already. For us, it is no bearing whether it is in there or not. … What we are interested in is the music stuff, but we can do both.”
He also said, in response to a question, that the main entertainer, who had not been identified at the time of the meeting, is not likely to be a Tejano or Spanish-speaking performer, but that he would look into the possibility of obtaining an opening act in that genre.
Committee forwards other items
Committee members also had the first look at amendments to the Roswell City Code related to campaign financing and disclosure reports for municipal elections. This action follows the January decision by the city council to hold municipal elections in accordance with the state regular elections, starting this year. That means city elections will be held in November of odd-numbered years along with other elections, rather than held separately in March of even-numbered years.
Under suggested amendments approved by the Legal Committee, municipal candidates will disclose their contributions and expenditures when they file to run and no later than the first of September, October, November and December. Elected officials would file reports annually on July 1. Political action committees also would have to file periodic reports. Fines of up to $100 a day could be imposed if a municipal judge determines that people intentionally failed to file reports, which committee members said typically means the city would first have to send official notifications about the lack of filings.
The amendments also would limit total campaign donations to mayoral or judicial candidates to $11,000 and to city council candidates to $5,500. Anonymous donations would be limited to $100 per individual or entity, not to exceed $11,000 for mayoral or judicial candidates and $5,000 for council members during a single election cycle.
Committee members decided that the entire city council should decide during its April meeting whether to hold a public hearing for the ordinance, with a vote able to occur only after the hearing, or May at the earliest.
The committee also voted 4-0 to forward six other items to the city council for the April meeting, in addition to the draft ordinance about the house-building fee reduction plan previously reported. The six items included the renewal of a lease for AV Flight, the fixed base operator at the Roswell Air Center, for another five years for $241,512 for the first year, with annual increases; the temporary rental of a HVAC chiller from Honeywell International Inc. for about $83,216 to be installed in a Roswell Air Center building on Gail Harris Street leased by the International Law Enforcement Academy in time for the academy's training sessions in April; the annual renewal of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the Friends of Spring River Zoo nonprofit fundraising and volunteer group; the acceptance of a $80,000 bid from Theresa Mendiola to purchase a house at 928 Davidson Drive donated to the city for the benefit of Roswell Public Library; the approval of two bidders, Custom Construction and Allen Roofing, both of Roswell, to provide roof replacements and repairs for the city; and the approval of two bidders, Custom Construction and Keers Remediation Inc. of Albuquerque, to provide asbestos, lead and mold remediation services to the city.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.