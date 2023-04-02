Saul Aguilar

Roswell businessman Saul Aguilar is an owner of J&S Pro Sound, which has been approved by one city council committee for a contract to hire and provide services for the main music performance for the UFO Festival this summer. He is seen during the Tuesday meeting at City Hall.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Same contract. New company.

That's the situation as it appears now regarding an agreement with a local company to secure the headliner music act and a possible opening performance for the UFO Festival this summer.