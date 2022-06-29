There's still a lot to learn about the so-called Roswell Incident, 75 years after something crashed on a ranch north of Roswell and was originally described in a U.S. Army press release as a “flying saucer” or “flying disk,” according to a well-known author and researcher on the topic.
Don Schmitt, an advisor with and one of the cofounders of the International UFO Museum and Research Center on North Main Street, lives in Wisconsin but is in Roswell now giving mini-lectures at the museum about his experiences researching UFOs and the Roswell Incident prior to the official start of the UFO Festival on Friday morning.
In his mini-lectures, Schmitt provides a synopsis of the July 2, 1947, storm; the discovery a day later of debris by a rancher near Corona; and the mystery that has ensued ever since about exactly what crashed more than seven decades ago.
“It represents, as I have said, one of the greatest stories of all time,” Schmitt told museum visitors on Tuesday morning.
The UFO Museum is one of many organizations planning events for the festival this year. Its speaker series at the UFO Museum and Roswell Convention Center is scheduled to bring 17 researchers.
Schmitt said one of his presentations during the festival will examine how artificial intelligence and modern technology can be used to authenticate tape recordings, not only to verify the identifies of the people but to analyze whether the people are telling what they believe to be the truth.
“One presentation we are doing is the 'Best Evidence.' In other words, up to today, what is the best case that we would present in the courtroom in front of a judge and jury?” he asked.
Another presentation will be more light-hearted, focusing on all the celebrities who have somehow been involved with the Roswell Incident.
Schmitt said he and the co-founders of the UFO Museum did not start the organization with the original intention of creating a tourist draw for the city, but to archive and preserve findings related to unidentified aerial objects or alien beings.
He said at that time, during the early 1990s, many high-level U.S. politicians and world leaders were pushing for congressional hearings about UFO sightings.
“We were instructed to create a historic preservation of all the material that we were compiling. It was never attempted to create a tourist attraction,” Schmitt said. “As far as we were concerned and as far as I am concerned, the case is bigger than all of us.”
Many people, including U.S. military officials, have expressed doubt that the crash was extraterrestrial. The U.S. Air Force said that crash dummies in large parachutes had been dropped and other researchers and authors have presented what they think is evidence that the crash involved experimental aircraft made by the United States or other countries.