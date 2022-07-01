The most important question people should be asking regarding the U.S. government’s acknowledgment of unknown objects in the skies is why do they want us to believe the information they present, one lecturer said in the first event of the 2022 Roswell UFO Festival.
Author Mike Bara, who worked for 25 years as an engineering designer and consultant for aerospace companies, opened the Roswell Daily Record’s Roswell Incident lecture series Friday, the first day of the UFO Festival.
In his lecture, “Hidden Agenda: The Truth Behind the UFO Disclosure Craze,” Bara gave a critical analysis of several videos released by the Pentagon in recent years showing F-18 pilot encounters with unknown objects, and then showed a video from a space shuttle mission that he said should get more attention.
Prior to his lecture, Barbara Beck, publisher of the Daily Record, welcomed conference attendees by talking about the recent discovery of another account of the 1947 alleged crash of a UFO near Roswell in the headlines of the Roswell Dispatch, a second paper owned by the Beck family.
The Dispatch in 1947 also contained stories of multiple UFO sightings across the region, she said.
“There were tons of them. There were sightings in Albuquerque, in Santa Fe, in Carrizozo,” she said.
The archives of both newspapers have been digitized, she said.
“We’re still just delving into it,” she said. “So there seems to a be a lot more exciting announcements in the future.”
In his lecture, Bara urged his listeners to question any information the government releases, especially if the media jumps on it, purporting to show UFOs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) under the current government terminology, a term Bara said he would never use.
“Seventy-five years they’ve been lying to us. What makes you think that because it’s on ’60 Minutes’ they’re not lying to you now?” he said.
Bara showed videos — commonly known as the “Go Fast,” "Gimbal” and “Tic Tac” videos — that show cockpit displays of F-18 encounters with unknown objects. The Pentagon confirmed in 2019 the videos were authentic. The audio tracks of the videos purport to be the pilots excitedly talking about tracking the objects.
“Here we have the highest trained observers we have in the military, and they’re like ‘Whoa, dude,’ which brings a lot of drama to the otherwise nondescript videos,” he said.
“Remember, the Pentagon has never said, ever, that the audio on any of these videos is authentic,” he said as audience members responded with laughter.
Bara said the objects do not fly in a manner inconsistent with conventional aircraft. Furthermore, the images in the video are shown through infrared heat sensors and not visual images so the actual shapes of them are not distinguished. It’s possible they could be extraterrestrial, he said, but his theory is that they are drones or countermeasures that would be used to attract missiles away from an aircraft.
Countermeasure devices are towed behind an aircraft by a cable, which might not be visible in the low-resolution videos, Bara said. It’s possible that jet-propelled countermeasures were being tested in front of the U.S. military without its knowledge, he said.
“Having worked on a few secret programs, I will tell you, that’s exactly the stuff that we pulled,” he said. “Let’s test it against real guys and see if they can figure out what it is.”
After his analysis of those videos, Bara then showed two videos with what he called “juicy stuff.” Both were videos taken by NASA from space shuttles in orbit. One showed the lights of Santiago, Chile. A wiggly object with a long electromagnetic trail appears and flies off the screen.
“It wiggles, it’s weird. It has a weird performance envelope,” he said.
The second NASA video took up much of the rest of his lecture, including showing a video from the 1990s by Richard Hoagland, a former collaborator of Bara’s, analyzing the video.
In that video, a small object appears over the earth’s horizon and moves left across the screen. There’s a bright flash and the object makes a sudden direction change and speeds out of orbit, trailed by two projectiles from the earth.
“What is that flash? It might have something to do with where they were on the earth when that happened,” Bara said.
He said the object was over Pine Gap, Australia, the location of a top-secret U.S. Department of Defense-CIA base.
The angle and speed at which the object leaves Earth’s orbit is beyond the capabilities of known aircraft, he said.
Even within the federal government, agencies are at odds with each other and even internally, he said.
“There is a war inside NASA. That war is spilling out into the public over who’s going to own the future. You cannot believe the government that has lied for 75 years to us about Roswell to just start telling the truth,” he said.
“They’re going to tell you something and it may be some version of the truth, but it’s almost certainly not the truth. We’re still here, we’re still doing this, we’re still trying to find out what happened here 75 years ago,” he said.
