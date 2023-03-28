A local entertainment and attractions entrepreneur is beginning his next venture, as well as planning a move and expansion for another of his downtown businesses.
Jacob Roebuck of Roebuck Entertainment has unveiled the Roswell UFO Tour as the latest endeavor for his team. He said they decided to launch the tours recently because of demand and after ensuring that Dennis Balthaser, a retired engineer, UFOlogist and former local UFO tour guide, had no intentions to resume that in-person activity.
“We said, okay, let's pick this up,” Roebuck said. “Other people were telling us that people were calling them saying, we want a tour.”
Balthaser had announced his retirement from running the tours in September 2020, mostly because of the pandemic and its restrictions. Over seven years, he had built the tours up as a popular attraction that earned national attention, which he said was due largely to the fact that he had personal knowledge of some of the people involved in the Roswell Incident, the history of Roswell and New Mexico. He continues to work with the International UFO Museum and Research Center, gives lectures and sells videos of his tours. He said his advice to Roebuck, a former city councilor, was to be sure to have the necessary city and state licenses and permits.
“Anybody who gets into it, I would advise that they look closely at it because it requires a lot of operating money and extensive record-keeping,” he said. In addition to the city rules that exist, he said, the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission requires certification of tour operators, which includes proof of liability insurance, drug testing and frequent vehicle inspections.
Roebuck said he and his team have given some tours but haven't officially launched yet. He said they plan to offer up to three daily tours seven days a week, depending on demand. The van tours are promoted as taking two hours and transporting people to about 20 sites in the Roswell area associated with the 1947 discovery of an unidentified object believed to have crashed and scattered debris in the vicinity, with some of the largest remnants said to have been found on a ranch in the Corona area. The tour does not visit the sites where debris are said to have been discovered, given the difficulty of accessing those areas and their distances from the city. A pre-tour video presentation will give some background about UFOs, the post-World War II era and the infamous Roswell incident.
Roebuck said that Paul Semones, an engineer, “imagineer” and project director with Roebuck Entertainment, will be the tour guide and has an attitude of a “curious skeptic.”
“Even if you are not necessarily UFO crazed, it is like, 'okay, wow, this was significant in the history of the world, how Roswell was related to what was going on,'” Roebuck said.
Another of Roebuck's downtown businesses is Spaceport Roswell at 121 E. Second St. Started in 2020, Spaceport offers two virtual reality experiences, one about the 1947 incident and another about the Apollo 11 moon mission. A third VR experience is planned, Roebuck said.
A third attraction by Roebuck Entertainment is Bricktown: Alien Attack, a toy museum featuring various interactive exhibits of mini-blocks, or Legos, including some related to aliens and UFOs. Started in 2022, Bricktown is located directly to the east of Spaceport Roswell in a historic gas station. But Roebuck said he has reached an agreement to expand into the former White Mattress store on the northeast corner of Main Street and Second Street. Longtime residents will remember the spot at 201 N. Main St. as the former Ginsberg Music store.
“There are a couple of things driving Bricktown, outside of just my obsession with Legos,” said Roebuck, who also added that there are no official ties between Legos and Bricktown. “Downtown especially we have a lot of families show up and we have some things that are kid-friendly, but we don't have enough that are kid-friendly,” he said.
He said the current space is too small for what he would like to do — give kids and families a place to play with the bricks. He said the Main Street building needs repairs, as a truck recently hit the side of it, but that he still expects to be able to move Bricktown in by late April.
His team also runs the Christmas Railway, started in 2016. Originally held at the Spring River Zoo, the attraction was at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in 2022. Roebuck said they will be reevaluating what to do in the coming months, with the possibility that the event might go on hiatus for a year.
He said his enterprises are always aiming to achieve the “wow” factor. “Ultimately producing a tourism attraction is not unlike producing a film,” said Roebuck, who has produced a few films. “Our passion is creating shared experiences for family and friends to make magical memories.”
Roebuck's businesses are in addition to several other downtown UFO-related attractions, including the UFO Museum, the Roswell UFO Spacewalk and many stores with alien or UFO themes and inventory.
