Roswell UFO Tours poster

A banner on the side of a building at the corner of East Second Street and North Main Street advertises the Roswell UFO Tours.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A local entertainment and attractions entrepreneur is beginning his next venture, as well as planning a move and expansion for another of his downtown businesses.

Jacob Roebuck of Roebuck Entertainment has unveiled the Roswell UFO Tour as the latest endeavor for his team. He said they decided to launch the tours recently because of demand and after ensuring that Dennis Balthaser, a retired engineer, UFOlogist and former local UFO tour guide, had no intentions to resume that in-person activity.