alien sign
Toby Martinez Photo

UFO XPO, the Roswell Daily Record, Main Street Roswell and Galacticon have teamed up for the festivities taking place in Roswell March 10-12. Talks, films, music, cosplay, food and more will take over downtown Roswell for the weekend.

UFO XPO founder Thom Reed welcomed the collaboration, “Having such a tight alliance with Main Street Roswell, the Roswell Daily Record and Galacticon makes a huge difference. With that, we're grateful and thankful for the trust they have shown in our company as it was our goal from the start to help bring back Main Street Roswell. That's the truth that's all we really wanted to do was help revitalize the festivals that Roswell was known for.”