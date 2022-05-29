For 72 young people, Thursday evening was the culmination of a path some might have not expected they would complete as they received their high school diplomas from University High School.
Principal Ramon Miramontes told the graduates that they are like the alternative high school’s symbol of the Phoenix, a bird from Greek mythology that is reborn from the ashes.
“Like the Phoenix, in the middle of your journey, you arose with strength and chose to attend University High School. Now you have earned the right to represent University High School and your community with dignity and pride,” he said.
He said the students were fortunate to have met the teachers and staff of UHS who cared for and supported them, but the staff was also fortunate to have met the graduates.
“But with all the support in the world, it came down to you that made the decision and that desire to graduate from high school and make this moment possible,” he said.
Valedictorian Audrey Guerrero had a hard time holding back the tears as she spoke of her trials and successes in her education and thanked her parents for their guidance and UHS teachers for pushing her and her classmates.
Guerrero said she started her freshman year at Roswell High School but she soon faced difficulties.
“Sophomore year came around. It was like a roller coaster for me because my priority was not my education,” she said.
She and her sister were homeschooled for a time, she said, but for her junior year, she enrolled at UHS. Guerrero said she returned to classes full-time in her senior year.
“It was very strange trying to get through the day. I had such a fixed mindset and I closed myself off. But as time went on I met really funny and great people that are graduating with me today. Turned out all I needed was to try to be social again,” she said.
“I can’t say that I ever thought I’d make it here. Being valedictorian was something I thought was never in the books for me,” she said.
“I know the future may be scary, but I hope that for each and every one of you it’s the best thing ever and you’ll become everything you hope and dreamed of,” she said.
