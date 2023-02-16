Nine undocumented immigrants from four countries were taken into custody this morning following a traffic stop in Roswell.
The migrants, who came from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador, were discovered by a deputy in the back of an SUV, following a 4 a.m. traffic stop on U.S. 285, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
He added that the migrants, along with an El Paso man driving the vehicle and a woman passenger were subsequently handed over to officials with Homeland Security Investigations, an investigative branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
When interviewed by officials the migrants said they were en route to a variety of locations, including Chicago, New York, Missouri and New Jersey.
Further investigation determined the van’s Michigan plates did not match the van, which was later found to be registered to someone in New Mexico. After a Sheriff's Office canine was alerted to the scent of possible narcotics, the vehicle was seized and transported to the Sheriff's Office to be searched by deputies. As of this morning, deputies were working to obtain a warrant for the search.
Yslas explained that, if drugs are discovered inside the SUV, the driver and passenger will face local drug charges, but, due to what he called “aggravating factors,” federal officials are declining to charge them on human trafficking charges.
Such aggravating factors, he said, are the absence of evidence to suggest the undocumented migrants were victims of extortion, kidnapping or threats to their lives.
“Because none of these things are apparent or alleged, they do not hold them on human trafficking,” he said. The migrants, meanwhile, will be returned to their home countries.
Officials with Homeland Security Investigations did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the matter.