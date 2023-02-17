Trafficking

Chaves County deputies search a vehicle on U.S. 285 early Thursday. Undersheriff Charles Yslas said a deputy came across a vehicle with nine  undocumented migrants from four countries. 

 Submitted Photo/ Chaves County Sheriff's Office

Nine undocumented immigrants from four countries were taken into custody following a Thursday morning traffic stop in Roswell.

The migrants, who came from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador, were discovered by a deputy in the back of a red SUV, following a 4 a.m. traffic stop on U.S. 285, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said. He added that the migrants, along with an El Paso man driving the vehicle and a woman passenger, were subsequently handed over to officials with Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.