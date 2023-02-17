Nine undocumented immigrants from four countries were taken into custody following a Thursday morning traffic stop in Roswell.
The migrants, who came from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador, were discovered by a deputy in the back of a red SUV, following a 4 a.m. traffic stop on U.S. 285, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said. He added that the migrants, along with an El Paso man driving the vehicle and a woman passenger, were subsequently handed over to officials with Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
When interviewed by officials, Yslas said, the migrants stated they were en route to a variety of locations, including Chicago, New York, Missouri and New Jersey. Further investigation determined that the SUV’s Michigan plates did not match the SUV’s registration, which was later found to be registered to someone in New Mexico. After a Sheriff's Office canine was alerted to the scent of possible narcotics, the vehicle was seized and transported to the Sheriff's Office to be searched by deputies. As of Thursday morning, deputies were working to obtain a warrant for the search.
Yslas explained that, if drugs are discovered inside the SUV, the driver and passenger will face local drug charges, but, due to what he called “aggravating factors,” federal officials are declining to charge the two with human trafficking. Such aggravating factors, Yslas said, are the absence of evidence to suggest the undocumented migrants were victims of extortion, kidnapping or threats to their lives. “Because none of these things are apparent or alleged, they do not hold them on human trafficking,” he said. The migrants, meanwhile, will be returned to their home countries.
The incident is the second in less than a month, after a man in January was found with 11 undocumented migrants from Mexico in his vehicle heading into Roswell. The man, who was also in the country illegally, and his passengers were handed over to federal authorities and sent back to their home countries.