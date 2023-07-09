Union rep makes one last plea for higher employee raises

A national representative for the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) spoke to members of the city’s Finance Committee this week. The UWUA Local 51 represents a group of the city of Roswell’s employees.
Mark Brooks, special counsel to the union’s national president, said he wanted to reiterate the union’s message about the need for a higher overall raise than the 1% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) most Roswell city employees would earn during the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
The minimum COLA should be at least 3%, Brooks said.
Brooks pointed out that the city’s employees are paid a minimum of 7% less than other municipal workers in the region.
Without an adequate raise “Roswell will continue to fall behind,” he said.
Many experienced workers will leave and it will become more difficult to replace them with new people.
Committee Chair Robert Corn cited an unanticipated $1.5 million state health insurance payment as one reason for the small raise going to most city employees this time around.
Some other municipalities have filed a legal complaint against a list of state entities for requiring these types of payments. Roswell might pursue legal action to have its payment returned councilors decide to opt in with other cities and towns seeking judicial relief, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
“We understand it’s never easy to balance a budget,” Brooks stressed. “But city employees should be a priority.”
At the end of the meeting was a dispute between committee members about the handling of the employee pay raise and the creation of the budget itself.
Finance Director Janie Davies said an official with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration explained to the city that it was too late to change anything in the budget, except for cash balance to ensure the new and old budgets are reconciled, for example.
The state analyst explained to the city in an email that doing something to cause the budget to be “late” or a “non-submission” would “place us in noncompliance status,” Davies said.
She also said the state analyst informed the city that outcome would result in all of the city’s grants and state funding being “held until the budget is submitted.”
Councilor Jason Perry, who was participating remotely, said there should be “a strong conversation” about the budget before it’s ratified. Some speakers pointed to the higher-than-anticipated gross revenue tax and stated that this source could help increase employee raises.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand said the spending plan can’t be changed now because it’s “critical to get it right the first time.”
Heldenbrand then noted they could make midyear adjustments but that now isn’t the time to start revising the budget. Causing revenue to be halted would be a “shame on us.”
The decision to give such a small raise was “not to shame the employees of this city. This is putting the city on sound financial footing.”
“I’m feeling strong-armed,” said Perry, who also opined that he felt as if the group hadn’t worked together to reach this point. “There was no opportunity for negotiation. … Things are being done differently now.”
Perry said the past process was staff-made presentations to the city manager. He also described the current process as “political” with some elected officials being privy to the presentations.
Perry said he didn’t attend these meetings because it didn’t seem right.
Heldenbrand said the inclusion of councilors is for them simply “to listen.”
“We’re not telling (staff) what to do,” he stressed.
A final budget resolution requires six votes for passage. Perry said he hoped the councilors could reach an accord when the group meets to decide whether to approve the budget resolution. This could happen as soon as next week because the regularly scheduled council meeting would be on Thursday, though an agenda wasn’t posted as of Friday.
Heldenbrand said the only change made to the earlier version of the spending plan by councilors was to provide the sanitation department with money for two trucks. Department staff came to the council seeking to buy a truck only a couple of months before the end of the past fiscal year, which concluded on June 30.
The money required for that purchase left the department without an adequate financial cushion until the current fiscal year began July 1, according to previous reporting.
Corn described the budget process up to this point — along with the 5-4 council votes approving the document. He also told Perry that he was “extremely upset” about Perry’s insinuations of strong-arm tactics.
He said to Perry, “You be very careful councilor, insinuating there was political pressure put on anybody.”
Corn asked employees who worked on the budget, one by one, whether they were “strong-armed” or subjected to “political posturing” during the budget process. All three — Davies, Director of Administrative Services Juan Fuentes and Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews — said they didn’t feel that way.
Davies noted that there were “a lot of strong, opinionated people” involved. Fuentes said the process was different and that this year there was “more involvement, more open discussion” between staff and the city officials about the budget. Mathews said he was responsible for a significant number of decisions because City Manager Chad Cole hadn’t started work until mid-April.
Perry, sounding more upset, said he was talking about the process of being strong-armed and moving along without time for negotiation.
“If we had worked together as a council, we wouldn’t be in this predicament,” Perry commented, and also said he hoped there would be a “chance to talk about what could be done for the employees.”
Corn said that they would be watching the budget to see if the city could provide employees heftier raises down the road.
“I’m just pleading with you to find a way,” Brooks emphasized.
