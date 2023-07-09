Union rep makes one last plea for higher employee raises

Mark Brooks, center, speaks during the meeting Thursday of the Roswell Finance Committee.

 Terri Harber Photo

A national representative for the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) spoke to members of the city’s Finance Committee this week. The UWUA Local 51 represents a group of the city of Roswell’s employees.

Mark Brooks, special counsel to the union’s national president, said he wanted to reiterate the union’s message about the need for a higher overall raise than the 1% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) most Roswell city employees would earn during the current fiscal year, which began July 1.