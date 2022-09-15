The 2022 United Way of Chaves County fundraising campaign has set a goal for $400,000 this year, said Sherry Mumford, executive director of the nonprofit.
“Last year, we raised about $387,000 and that is what we raised, pretty much, the prior year, so we wanted to up it some,” Mumford said.
She added that 2022 is the first time in two years that the campaign has named campaign chairs — Eastern New Mexico Medical Center CEO Warren Yehl and his wife, Barbara — and expects to return to the in-person outreach and fundraising efforts typical before the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health orders restricting gatherings and events.
“We are hoping that we will be able to do more in-person presentations, like at workplaces, and I think being able to have our kickoff, that usually kind of gets more interest and excitement about the campaign,” Mumford said. “I think that will really help the campaign this year, getting to visit with people in person.”
The campaign kickoff luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St. Mumford asks for people to reserve their seats or table by Friday, if possible, and no later than Monday. To make reservations and arrange payments, contact the United Way at 575-622-4150 or laura@unitedwayccnm.org.
The luncheon will have a theme of “Honoring the Past while Looking to the Future,” and will include information about past campaigns dating back to 1956. Mumford added that the luncheon menu is Italian.
Fundraising is expected to wrap up by the end of January 2023.
Most of the money raised is redistributed to local organizations that serve community members. A portion is used to help pay United Way operating costs, although Mumford said that the group's foundation covered half of the organization's operating expenses last year.
The number of organizations funded depends on how many submit requests that are approved, and has totaled as many as 20 in some years.
For the 2021 campaign, 15 organizations received money. They were American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts, Chaves County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), Chaves County Health Council, Chaves County JOY Centers, Community Kitchen, Down Syndrome Foundation, Girl Scouts, Loaves and Fishes, Midway Youth and Family Development, Reflections and Recovery, Roswell Literacy Council, Roswell Refuge and WINGS for Life.
