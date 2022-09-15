20220915-WarrenBarbaraYehl.jpg

Submitted Photo

Warren and Barbara Yehl are the 2022 United Way of Chaves County campaign chairs. They will help launch the fundraising effort at a Tuesday kickoff luncheon. 

The 2022 United Way of Chaves County fundraising campaign has set a goal for $400,000 this year, said Sherry Mumford, executive director of the nonprofit.

“Last year, we raised about $387,000 and that is what we raised, pretty much, the prior year, so we wanted to up it some,” Mumford said.