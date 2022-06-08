Several Chaves County and state legislative races representing the area were decided with seeming certainty Tuesday night because candidates faced no opposition from within their party and also have no challengers in the general election.
By getting one or more votes in the primary election, those office seekers have secured their seats if the unofficial results are upheld by local or state canvassing later this month. Those elected will start to serve in January 2023.
In another four races that Chaves County voters can participate in, primary winners will be running against opponents in the general election Nov. 8.
A new person to elected office will be Michael J. Perry, who received 885 votes to secure the District 5 seat on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners. Current officeholder Will Cavin has served two consecutive four-year terms and cannot hold the same position again for at least four years.
Perry, who runs a consulting business, worked for 21 years as a law enforcement officer with the New Mexico Game and Fish law Department, reaching the rank of lieutenant, and then became major of the south field office for the agency. He also worked for about two years as the New Mexico assistant land commissioner of the field division for the New Mexico State Land Office under Commissioner Aubrey Dunn.
He said that he was “elated and happy” to “be part of something that is going to make a difference in some facets of life.”
He said that he thinks the county is going in a good direction and wants to continue the work.
“One thing I really want to do is to have a cup of coffee with someone and find out what their viewpoints are,” he said. “A lot of politicians get in there and say, 'I want to do this' or 'I want to do that' and really I want to take the opportunity with my constituents of Chaves County and see what direction they want to go with things.”
Re-elected to office for another four years was Republican Sheriff Mike Herrington, who received 5,085 votes in unofficial results.
“First I just want to thank everyone for coming out and voting and exercising their constitutional rights,” he said. “I have started my mission and I have a lot more to do and I am thankful for people voting for me to give me the opportunity to do it.”
He said his goals include adding another dog for the K-9 unit, building a SWAT team with the addition of more equipment now that most deputies have received the necessary training, continuing community outreach and starting a sheriff's reserve program, a civilian academy and a police explorer program for youth.
Other current Republican county officials who had no opposing candidates in the primary or the general were Chaves County Magistrate Judge, Division 1, K.C. Rogers, re-elected with 1,149 votes; District 1 Chaves County Commissioner Dara Dana of Dexter, who received 667 votes for her re-election; County Assessor Sandra Stewart, who was appointed in April 2021 to the seat and garnered 4,443 votes; and Probate Judge Clarke Coll of Roswell, who was re-elected with 4,775 votes.
Republican state legislators without primary or general election opponents who have been re-elected are District 58 Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell of Roswell (1,194 votes) and District 59 Rep. Greg Nibert of Roswell (3,098 votes).
Primary winners for the District 54 House of Representatives seat are Republican James Townsend of Artesia, who had received 2,194 votes by press time. Libertarian Keith Bryan Boone of Artesia had not secured a vote based on partial precinct reporting.
Republican Andrea R. Reeb of Clovis had received 3,013 votes for her bid for the District 64 representative seat. An independent candidate, former Clovis mayor David Lansford, has indicated his intention of running against her in the general election.
For the District 66 representative seat, Republican Jimmy Mason of Artesia received 1,625 votes by press time with 21 out of 27 precincts fully reporting, while Libertarian Andrew Kennedy of Loco Hills had received five votes.
A New Mexico 5th Judicial District judge position in Eddy County that some area voters can participate in during the general elections had a Republican, David E. Finger of Lea County, receiving 11,047 votes with 119 out of 174 precincts reporting fully, while incumbent Eileen P. Riordan, a Democrat, had received 2,465 votes.
Canvassing for local offices will occur Monday, June 13, with the Chaves County Board of Commissioners. A state canvass board overseen by the new Mexico Secretary of State Office will certify the results of area and regional offices between June 20 and June 24.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.