The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office reports that an inmate who was the subject of a manhunt after escaping from the Chaves County Detention Center Saturday has been apprehended.
Details related to the capture of Mason Lucero, 27, were not yet available.
Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington did confirm that Lucero was found and apprehended by Roswell police within the city limits.
The Saturday escape from the detention center remains under investigation, Herrington said.
A Chaves County Detention Center inmate remained on the loose Sunday morning following a report Saturday night of an escape from the facility.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Mason Lucero, 27, remained at large after reportedly escaping from the detention center Saturday, some time before 9 p.m. Lucero was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jump suit.
Yslas said Sunday that deputies, in conjunction with the Roswell Police Department, have contacted local friends and relatives of Lucero and searched their homes.
“We are basically going from house to house on this list and searching every one of them,” Yslas said.
The escape prompted authorities Saturday to set up a perimeter near the detention center, as deputies and police combed the area using drones.
Authorities would not reveal how they think Lucero got out of the facility and deputies are still viewing surveillance video and interviewing detention center employees who were on duty at the time.
“Nothing was dismantled or destroyed allowing him to escape. The facility is intact,” Yslas said.
A Friday population summary report listing inmates held at the Detention Center stated Lucero was being held on a $5,000 bond following an Aug. 3 arrest on a charge of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
The arrest occurred after Lucero was released on his own personal recognizance May 18 on charges of criminal damage to property of a household member; felon in possession of a firearm; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to court records.
Yslas said while there is no evidence Lucero is armed, his willingness and ability to escape a correctional center shows he is willing to go to great lengths to get where he is going.
“So we want to get him off the streets as soon as possible,” he said.
People with information about Lucero's whereabouts or that could lead to his capture are urged to call the Sheriff's Office.
