A Hobbs-based rural telephone and internet cooperative has received almost $25 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop fiber-optic internet connections to businesses and residences in Chaves and Lea counties.
Leaco Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc. was one of four New Mexico rural providers to receive funding Oct. 27 from the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program of the USDA.
Leaco received a grant that is just $2 short of $25 million. According to USDA information, the grant will enable the company to provide high-speed internet to 2,970 people and 56 businesses in Chaves County and Lea County. That includes “socially vulnerable” communities in Chaves County.
On its website, USDA defines “socially vulnerable” populations as areas with large numbers of residents who are women or belong to racial or ethnic groups that historically have been subjected to discrimination.
The internet service is expected to be affordable in that customers can use the Federal Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs, which provide discounts to eligible customers.
The USDA provided $759.1 million in loans and grants to states and U.S. territories. This is the third round of funding for the program, with the funding coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. That law was enacted in November 2021 and provides $65 billion over five years to expand internet connections.
The other New Mexico companies receiving funding at this time are Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Inc. based in Taos, which was given a $23.6 million grant for the Rio Arriba area; the Western New Mexico Telephone Co. Inc. based in Silver City, awarded a $34.9 million grant for work in Catron, Grant and Hildago counties; and WNM Communications Corp., also in Silver City, which received a $24.9 million grant to expand internet in Grant and Luna counties.
“USDA partners with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to high-speed internet so people in rural America have the opportunity to build brighter futures,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in the funding announcement.
In previous funding, Penasco Valley Telephone (PVT) Cooperative of Artesia and E.N.M.R. Telephone Cooperative of Clovis received money for projects that also are expected to serve Chaves County customers.