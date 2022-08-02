A representative for a regional internet and telecommunications company that received a $28.9 million loan guarantee to develop high-speed internet connections in rural areas said that many customers should benefit from the new service in two to three years.
Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative (PVT) based in Artesia was awarded the loan guarantee through the ReConnect III program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA announced Thursday that it was providing $401 million in loans to companies in 11 states to develop high-speed internet connections in hard-to-reach rural areas and on tribal lands. About 31,000 people in the United States are expected to benefit from the broadband development that occurs due to this round of funding. The USDA expects another $65 million to be allocated for the purpose later this summer after funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is distributed.
PVT indicated that the ReConnect III project for the company will involve installing 300 miles of fiber-optics in Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties to provide up to 1-gig service to about 2,976 people, 50 businesses, 13 farms and eight public schools.
The company services about 4,929 square miles and the exchanges of Cottonwood, Hondo, Hope, Lakewood, Loco Hills and Mayhill.
Previously the USDA awarded PVT a ReConnect I grant of $4.2 million in May 2020 and a ReConnect II loan of $8.1 million, also in 2020.
“This is a significantly bigger project than the other two,” said PVT Marketing Communications Specialist Rey Berrones. “We are finishing up Reconnect 1, which is about 46 miles of fiber, and we are starting the implementation of Reconnect II.”
Berrones said the ReConnect I project is connecting about 600 households. According to the USDA announcement about the ReConnect II funding, PVT is expected to use the funds to develop a fiber network across 89.1 miles that will reach 496 households and four community facilities.
Once all three projects are completed, PVT will have installed a high-speed network reaching 80% of its service area.
The USDA is “looking at rural providers that have customers that it wouldn't make financial sense to serve but that still need to have high-speed internet,” Berrones said. “In the PVT service area, we have one customer for every two miles and that is just because it is so rural — southeast dairy land.”
He added that it can cost up to $100,000 a mile to install fiber networks in rural landscapes.
Three other New Mexico companies also received funding from the ReConnect III loans. Continental Divide Electric Cooperative Inc. was given $3.68 million for Cibola and McKinley counties. ENMR Telephone Cooperative was allocated $14.75 million for Chaves, Colfax, DeBaca, Guadalupe, Harding, Lincoln, San Miguel, Socorro, Torrance and Union counties. Tularosa Basin Telephone Co. Inc. received $5.83 million for Lincoln and Otero counties.
ENMR Telephone Cooperative, based in Clovis, is expecting to use the funds to provide high-speed networks to households, farms and businesses and to offer it at the same price as other customers pay for internet service.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.