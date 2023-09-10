Pictured from left to right are Tom Blake, Juan Oropesa, Yesenia Prieto, Isaac Cronkhite, Alma Salas, Emily Zaiden, Felipe Flores Jr. and Timothy Jennings. The moment the new Piñatas! Forever Stamps of the United States Postal Service (USPS) are revealed during the "First Day of Issue" dedication ceremony at the Chaves County Courthouse on Friday, visitors of the Piñata Festival break out in applause. USPS chose Roswell as the location because of the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce's 36-year-long tradition of hosting the festival — one of the oldest in the U.S.