On Friday, visitors to the 36th Annual Piñata Festival were greeted in the evening by a special event that brought city employees, community leaders and executive officers of the United States Postal Service (USPS) to town. USPS had contacted the organizer of the festival, the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce (RHCC), that Roswell was chosen as the location to reveal the newest USPS Piñatas! Forever Stamps in a “First Day of Issue” dedication ceremony.
The ceremony began with the Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts Troop 72 — Midday Lions Club and Troop 9007 — Bethel Baptist Church before Tom Blake sang the national anthem. Afterward, Master of Ceremony Juan Oropesa, city councilor, Ward 1, welcomed the special guests and introduced them to the public. A greeting from Roswell’s Mayor Timothy Jennings followed. He pointed out the change in Roswell’s population and the consistency of shared values and traditions, such as piñatas.
Isaac Cronkhite, chief processing and distribution officer and executive vice president of USPS, flew to Roswell from Washington. After a short speech in which he shared what the program means for USPS and to him personally, honoring the multi-culture of the U.S., he invited the other honorees up for the reveal of the four new Forever Stamps that feature two donkeys and two traditional star piñatas. RHCC Board President Alma Salas talked about how piñatas represent unity. She shared her childhood memory when she saw that during posadas and birthday parties everyone scattered, but when the piñatas came out, everyone would form a circle around it and the children. These childhood memories were shared by the other speakers with personal examples, including those from Felipe Flores Jr., senior director, division processing operations of USPS; piñata design artist Yesenia Prieto out of Los Angeles; and Emily Zaiden, director and curator of Craft in America Center. Zaiden reflected on the symbolism of the piñata and the relationship of a piñata and a stamp that equally is often discarded. “It’s validated, recognized, going all over the country,” she said, pointing out that the stamp was created to represent the people’s values. “It may have originated in China,” she said. “Then it came to Mexico and now it is part of the U.S.” She said it is a symbol of celebration.
The ceremony ended with Jennings asking RHCC Director Marcos Nava to step forward. After reading the proclamation that Sept. 8, 2023, is recognized in Roswell as Piñata Day, Jennings gave Nava the framed document certifying it.