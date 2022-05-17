Searches of Roswell schools by the Roswell Police Department’s K-9 units could become more common as a method of combatting vaping devices that contain illegal drugs in the schools.
Vaping devices heat a nicotine solution that is often flavored. The resulting vapor is then inhaled. They come in the forms of electronic cigarettes, also called e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, e-pens, and e-hookahs and are sold under a number of different brand names.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nicotine is addictive and can harm brain development in adolescents and young adults. A 2019 study from the University of North Carolina published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine found that vaping is not safer than tobacco and might be even more dangerous. The study found that even in small doses, the ingredients in vaping devices are likely to expose the user to higher levels of toxins than tobacco, leading to lung and heart disease.
The sale or distribution of vaping devices to anyone under the age of 21 is illegal in the United States under a federal tobacco law signed by President Trump in December 2019.
Vaping among teens has risen since 2015, however. The 2019 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey showed 28.8% of Chaves County high school students who participated in the survey reported current e-cigarette use in the previous 30 days. In 2015, the first year the survey asked about e-cigarettes, the response was 22.5%. Statewide, the response in 2019 was 33.4%.
Among Chaves County middle schoolers, 18.6% reported current e-cigarette use in 2019, higher than the state response of 15.1%. In the 2017 survey, 7.2% of Chaves County middle school students reported current e-cigarette use.
It’s not just the vaping devices that are a concern for Roswell Independent School District but what other drugs might also be contained in the cartridges, which students might not know about.
According to information from the Roswell Police Department, devices have been found in RISD schools that also contained illegal drugs. The police department responded to eight incidents in March and nine in April of vaping devices in RISD schools, according to RPD Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth.
Six of the incidents were at Mesa Middle School. Nine were at Goddard High and two at Roswell High.
Two Mesa students had vaping devices containing marijuana and two had devices with THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.
A vape pen at RHS was believed to contain methamphetamine and one at Goddard was believed to contain fentanyl, according to the information from RPD.
RISD worked with RPD to have simultaneous searches of Roswell and Goddard high schools with K-9 units on May 4. Nothing was found during those searches.
RISD Superintendent Brian Luck said the searches were mainly to help protect the students.
“We want to maintain a safe environment. We recognize that kids are kids and sometimes they bring stuff to school that they don’t need or shouldn’t be there, and we try to do our diligence to protect them,” he said.
Luck said depending on the availability of RPD’s K-9 unit and the district’s needs, searches will possibly happen in the future.
“I don’t want to get to the point where I say they’ve got to go in there once every nine weeks. I don’t want to assume guilt if there’s not a need. If we’re not getting any drug violations, I’m probably going to back off on that,” he said.
He would not say, however, if drug dog searches would be conducted in the middle schools.
Of greatest concern to school officials and RPD is the presence of fentanyl in the vaping devices.
Developed to treat patients with severe pain, fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Because of its potency, even 2 milligrams can be lethal to a person of a smaller stature.
It is believed to be behind an incident where GHS students were transported to a hospital, GHS Assistant Principal Leslea Tivas said.
“Within one day we sent two kids to the hospital. We couldn’t figure out why. We knew they got a hold of something,” Tivas said.
“It gets real scary whenever you have kids falling out of their chairs or they’re slurring their words and you have to call an ambulance,” she said.
Because the drug is highly concentrated, RPD Chief Phil Smith tells his officers to take precautions.
“We do not even do field tests with the stuff because if it gets into an officer’s eyes or they have an open cut or something like that, they’ll (overdose) and you have to bring them back with Narcan,” Smith said, referring to a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.
“We feel the community is flooded with fentanyl right now, so people have to be on guard. This is an end-service game. You are not going to come back if there isn’t somebody standing there with Narcan,” Smith said.
Luck said the students who were taken to the hospital are now OK, but he worries about the long-term effects for teenagers who might knowingly or unknowingly inhale more than just nicotine.
“I don’t know if they have long-lasting effects from it, or if there’s any kind of scarring or temporary damage or permanent damage that came from that, but it’s just not worth the risk,” he said.
Liquid vaporizers are not the only devices being found at GHS, Tivas said.
Wax pens are similar to vape pens but melt a concentrated wax disc instead of heating a liquid to create a vapor. She said the school has seen an increase of those in the last four months.
“They’re a major problem and they’re so strong,” she said.
Students will bring a pack of cartridges and share them with their friends or sell them, Tivas said.
“It’s like chasing a wildfire,” she said.
However, she said the numbers of vaping devices in the school has decreased from about three years ago due to COVID-19 safety practices.
For example, at lunch time, students have to spread out among three different locations to meet social distancing guidelines.
“Before, all the kids congregated together in the lobby area, so you’d have 500 kids in one area,” she said.
“We made everybody spread out because of COVID. They can’t congregate in the same way. They can still sit with their friends but you have only so many and they’re easier to watch and they’re not bobbing and weaving in and out of the crowd,” she said.
