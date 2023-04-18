The campaign of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez received more than $300,000 in the last three months, far more than that of his Republican challenger Yvette Herrell.
Reports filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show between Jan. 1 and March 31, $365,385 flowed into the campaign war chest of Vasquez, who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. Herrell, who was unseated by Vasquez last year, raised $21,053 within that same time frame.
Vasquez, who won the seat in November by 1350 votes, will likely face the Alamogordo Republican in a rematch in next year's midterm election. So far no other contenders have filed to run for the seat.
Both campaigns declined to comment on their fundraising totals Monday. The reporting period ended before Herrell's April 10 appearance in Las Cruces with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which marked the official launch of her campaign and active fundraising efforts.
Prior to Herrell's announcement last week, a spokesperson for McCarthy stated in an email that the speaker would contribute $10,000 to his former colleague's campaign and that it was expected the event in Las Cruces would bring in more than $100,000 to the campaign.
Vasquez spent more than Herrell in the first few months of 2023, expending $84,888 compared to Herrell's $28,701. Heading into April, Vasquez had $303,273 left in cash on hand and Herrell $99,458.
The New Mexico 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses large swaths of southern New Mexico, including a single precinct in southwest Chaves County, and reaches up into west Albuquerque, had one of the most competitive contests of the 2022 election cycle, commanding attention from national political observers and donors.
Altogether, the campaigns of Herrell and Vasquez spent roughly $8 million in their battle for the seat in 2022, with independent expenditures, commonly known as Super PACs, shelling out another $13.6 million to influence the race.
So far in 2023, only one Super PAC has weighed in on the contest. Campaign records indicate that in the first fundraising quarter, Give Green United Action, an environmental advocacy organization, spent $20 in support of Vasquez.
Senator Martin Heinrich and New Mexico's two other representatives, all Democrats, also filed reports documenting their campaign fundraising and spending.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico's 1st Congressional District began the year by adding $108,763 to her account. In that same time span, she spent $76,517, leaving her with a remaining balance of $43,586.
In New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, Teresa Leger Fernandez's campaign raked in $258,372. Following $128,263 in expenditures, she had a remaining balance of $166,428 left in cash on hand.
One group, the International Association of Firefighters Interested in Registration and Education PAC, spent $2,258 in support of Leger Fernandez.
According to FEC records, no one has filed to run against Stansbury or Leger Fernandez in either next year's Democratic primary or general election.
Heinrich, who is seeking a third six-year term in the U.S. Senate, added another $1,163,779 to his campaign coffers, bringing his fundraising total this cycle to about $3.6 million. After spending $390,444, Heinrich has $1,911,470 left in his campaign account.
Jerry Rose, a Portales resident not affiliated with any political party, is the only person so far to file a statement of candidacy to run against Heinrich.
Records indicate Rose, who submitted the paperwork in December 2021, last filed a quarterly fundraising report in July 2021. He ended that quarter with a remaining balance of $758.
