The campaign of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez received more than $300,000 in the last three months, far more than that of his Republican challenger Yvette Herrell.

Reports filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show between Jan. 1 and March 31, $365,385 flowed into the campaign war chest of Vasquez, who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. Herrell, who was unseated by Vasquez last year, raised $21,053 within that same time frame.

Tags