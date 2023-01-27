U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District has been assigned to serve on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.
The office of the freshman congressman from Las Cruces issued a press release about his placement on the committee late Thursday.
Vasquez, who in November defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo to represent the 2nd District, said he is honored to be on the committee, noting that New Mexico is home to national labs as well as various military installations such as Kirtland Air Force Base.
The 2nd Congressional District itself is home to the White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base located in Otero County.
Vasquez's assignment comes a day after fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez announced she was picked to serve on the House Rules Committee.
Although Vasquez is the only current member of New Mexico's Congressional delegation to sit on the Committee in the 118th Congress, others who represented the 2nd Congressional District have also been members.
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who represented the 2nd District from 2019 to 2021, was also a member of the Armed Services Committee during her time in Congress.