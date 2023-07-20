More than $400,000 poured into the reelection campaign of U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) since April, while his likely general election opponent, former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02), has also seen her war chest grow in one of the nation's most competitive congressional races.
Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission last week for the second fundraising quarter, which lasted from April 1 until June 30, show Vasquez's campaign took in $458,191 in total receipts in his bid for reelection in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. Herrell, who held the same seat from 2021 to 2023 and is looking to unseat Vasquez next year, brought in $358,962 within that same time frame.
The latest figures bring Vasquez's total cash haul this election cycle to $823,576 and Herrell's to $380,015.
In the last three months, the data shows Vasquez's campaign also outspent Herrell, dispersing $165,024 to Herrell's $70,186. Records show Vasquez entered July with $596,440 in cash on hand, while Herrell had a remaining balance of $388,233 in her campaign account.
The latest numbers represent a sharp increase for Herrell in fundraising. Between Jan. 1 and March 30, she raised just $21,053.
Although Herrell consistently signaled she was eyeing a rematch with Vasquez, who she narrowly ousted last November, she did not officially launch her 2024 campaign until April 10 during a joint appearance with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in Las Cruces. Since then, her fundraising prowess has increased.
Roswell residents were part of that infusion of cash for Herrell. The records show she had 24 contributors in the second fundraising quarter who provided her with roughly $32,000. Those donations include $1,000 each from District 2 Chaves County Commissioner T. Calder Ezzell Jr. and Ward 3 Roswell City Councilor Edward Heldenbrand.
Herrell's campaign also benefited greatly from contributions from those within the oil industry, including $3,300 from Edward David, a Roswell resident and executive vice president of David Petroleum Corporation, and $1,000 from Harvey E. Yates Jr., an oil executive from Albuquerque.
From the start of her bid this year, leading congressional Republicans have united behind Herrell as their party's nominee in the 2nd District. The latest reports show that McCarthy's House Majority PAC gave Herrell's campaign $5,000 in the second fundraising quarter.
EMMER PAC, the House Political Action Committee of House Majority Whip U.S. Tom Emmer, steered $5,000 into Herrell's campaign coffers in the second fundraising quarter. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise donated $2,000. The House Freedom Fund, a PAC led by House Freedom Caucus member U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04), doled out $5,000.
Vasquez's contributions in the second quarter included $5,800 from the JStreet PAC, $2,000 from U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA-33), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and $2,500 from the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Per records, other donations in that same period were from NARAL: Pro-Choice America and the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for LGBTQ rights each gave $2,500, while the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund gave $2,000.
In November, Vasquez defeated Herrell by 1,350 votes in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, which takes in west Albuquerque and the South Valley and reaches as far south as communities along the U.S.-Mexican border. It includes a single precinct in southwest Chaves County, home to 94 registered voters.
Political observers, such as the Cook Political Report, rate the contest in the 2nd Congressional District among its handful of tossup races.
U.S. Senate
The reelection bid of Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) amassed a whopping $1,539,702 in contributions in the second quarter.
The Heinrich campaign reports that the two-term senator has raised $5,167,485 in contributions this cycle. They claim it is the most ever raised by a New Mexico U.S. Senate candidate in the year leading up to a congressional election.
Heinrich's campaign spent $588,451 between April and July, ending the period with a remaining balance of $2,862,720.
Cameron Chick and Jerry Rose, both independents from Albuquerque, and Benjamin Luna, an Alamogordo Republican, have each filed with the Federal Election Commission to run to unseat Heinrich in 2024.
Rose is the only candidate of the three challengers, so far, who has received any contributions. In the second quarter, campaign data shows he brought in $1,664, bringing his fundraising total to $3,267.
After dispersing $1,596 in the second quarter, Rose, as of July 1, had $758 left in his campaign war chest.
Other U.S. House races
Neither of New Mexico's two other members of the U.S. House of Representatives have primary or general election challengers so far, though that didn't prevent the campaigns of U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01) or Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM-03) from bringing in and dispersing money.
To this point in the 2024 election cycle, Stansbury has had $230,424 come into her campaign, including $121,661 between April in July. After spending $110,352, she has $54,895 left in the bank.
The 1st Congressional District extends from the central part of the state, taking in east Albuquerque and extending down to the northern portion of Roswell.
Like Stansbury, the lack of an opponent has not dried up money for Leger Fernández, whose reelection campaign has raised $576,595, including $318,223 in the second quarter while expending $102,309.
Campaign records show Leger Fernández ended the reporting period with $382,342 remaining on hand.
Leger Fernández's district encompasses New Mexico north of Albuquerque and runs down the eastern part of the state south to the middle of Hobbs. It includes most of Chaves County.
