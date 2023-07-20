More than $400,000 poured into the reelection campaign of U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) since April, while his likely general election opponent, former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02), has also seen her war chest grow in one of the nation's most competitive congressional races.

Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission last week for the second fundraising quarter, which lasted from April 1 until June 30, show Vasquez's campaign took in $458,191 in total receipts in his bid for reelection in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. Herrell, who held the same seat from 2021 to 2023 and is looking to unseat Vasquez next year, brought in $358,962 within that same time frame.