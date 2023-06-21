Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-2)

Vasquez 

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) and one of his Republican colleagues last week said they have teamed up to create a working group dedicated to narrowing the vast partisan divide while trying to advance legislation related to issues facing their respective states.

Speaking at a Thursday press conference in Washington, D.C., Vasquez and U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06) announced the launch of the bipartisan Southwest Caucus.