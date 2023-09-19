U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02)

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) speaks to a group at a community center in Mesilla, Saturday.

 Submitted Photo

Ten months after eking out a win in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) officially kicked off his reelection campaign.

Vasquez, 39, traversed the I-40 Corridor Saturday, making stops in Albuquerque's South Valley, along with the communities of Soccoro and Mesilla, according to a press release from Vasquez's campaign.

Tags