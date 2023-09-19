Ten months after eking out a win in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) officially kicked off his reelection campaign.
Vasquez, 39, traversed the I-40 Corridor Saturday, making stops in Albuquerque's South Valley, along with the communities of Soccoro and Mesilla, according to a press release from Vasquez's campaign.
In his prepared remarks at the three events, Vasquez noted the announcement came two years to the day he declared himself a candidate in the 2nd Congressional District in 2021, and that he wants to build on the work he started.
“The bottom line is that we need an economy that works for New Mexico. That means bringing down the cost of living and creating more good-paying jobs- there's a lot more work that needs to be done,” he said.
Vasquez, a former aide to New Mexico Sen. Martin Henrich, will likely face former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02) in the Nov. 7, 2024, election.
It will mark a rematch of the 2022 contest, where Vasquez ousted Herrell by 1,350 votes in a district that stretches from communities along the border with Mexico up into the South Valley. It includes one precinct in southwest Chaves County.
On Saturday, Vasquez touched on his properties in office, including immigration and economic development, and sought to portray himself as someone willing to work with Republicans to direct funding to the district, including by forming a Bipartisan Southwest Caucus, to find bipartisan solutions on a range of issues.
He also invoked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA-20), especially as it relates to the looming Sept. 30 deadline when the federal government runs out of money. So far, McCarthy has not been able to rally his own party around a budget.
“Kevin McCarthy's leadership has only led to extremism, hate, and dysfunction. Folks, the government is on the brink of a shutdown — that's unacceptable,” he said.
Vasquez hopes to become the first Democrat in 40 years to win reelection in the tossup district.