Antonio R. Vasquez Jr

Vasquez

The suspect in the apparent death of a Roswell man who went missing in 2018 has pled not guilty to three criminal charges.

Deputy District Attorney Timothy Wyatt confirmed Tuesday that Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr., 36, of Roswell, pled not guilty to one count each of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon during an arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Roswell.