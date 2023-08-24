U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) has introduced legislation to require oil and gas companies to pay into a trust fund that will reimburse oil and gas workers for medical costs resulting from low air quality and prolonged heat exposure.
Vasquez unveiled the proposal on Aug. 16 in Hobbs while speaking to the Hispanic advocacy group Somo Un Pueblo Unido and energy workers.
At a time of record oil production in southeast New Mexico, and with oil and gas companies making large profits, Vasquez says those companies have an obligation to their workers.
“The workers in these fields slog through dangerous conditions and are often exposed to airborne toxins. I’m making sure our energy workers are being prioritized, and that while the rich are getting richer, the companies and people responsible for creating these health disparities are being held accountable,” Vasquez said in a press release about the proposal.
The legislation, known as The Energy Workers Health Improvement and Compensation Fund Act, would establish a trust fund to compensate oil and gas workers for health care expenses associated with asthma, heat-related illnesses, as well as other cardiac and respiratory conditions often linked to routine exposure to methane emissions, smog and other pollutants.
Under the proposal, individuals with such conditions could get reimbursed for such costs not covered by private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid if they have worked or lived within 20 miles of an oil or gas extraction or development site for at least one year.
Each year, oil and gas companies that make more than $50 million in revenue annually would have to deposit into the fund an amount equal to the compensation of their 10 highest-paid employees.
The amount a company would have to contribute to the fund would be determined by employee salaries, stock options, bonuses and other forms of deferred compensation, according to a summary of the bill provided by Vasquez's office.
Should a company not fully pay the required amount into the fund, a penalty equal to 10% of the amount withheld could be levied against them.
The idea is modeled after a similar decades-old federal fund for miners with respiratory diseases, which was created with input from oil and gas workers, Vasquez said.
New Mexico is the second largest oil-producing state in the nation, lagging behind only neighboring Texas. Much of that is due to the Permian Basin, which has seen a surge in oil and gas production in the past decade, a shale basin in southwest Texas and southeastern New Mexico, which the Energy Information Administration says produces more than 5.7 million a day.
Public health advocates say that such activity leads to methane emissions and the release of other pollutants that can impact the health of those living and working in such areas.
According to data collected by Earthworks, an environmental advocacy group, 144,377 New Mexicans live within half a mile of an oil and gas facility. In Lea and Eddy counties, the two largest oil-producing counties, those numbers are 25,532 and 23,292 respectively.
Vasquez's legislation has been sent to the House Committee on Ways and Means and House Committee on Education and the Workforce for consideration.
But the bill faces long odds, especially in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, where increasing domestic fossil fuel development is a centerpiece of their agenda.
Politics of oil and gas
Introduction of the bill comes at a time when gas prices, energy and climate change are becoming major issues heading into the 2024 election.
The oil and gas industry comprises about 40% of the state budget and is a source of jobs in New Mexico, a point constantly reiterated by industry defenders.
Since hitting the campaign trail in 2022, Vasquez has been hammered by Republicans eager to tie him to national Democrats and environmentalists when it comes to attitudes toward the industry.
In April, Vasquez joined most members of his own party in opposing the Lower Energy Costs Act, legislation championed by Republicans. The bill, which Republicans claim would lower gas prices, would aggressively expand domestic fossil fuel production while scaling back environmental regulations and stripping away certain tax credits for renewable energy.
The bill passed out of the House on a near party-line vote, but has stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Following the vote, Republican-aligned groups came out swinging against Vasquez.
“Energy jobs are crucial to New Mexico's economy, and Vasquez's stance on energy issues is a betrayal to the oil and gas producers in his district,” Delanie Bomar, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said in a statement in April about the vote.
On Tuesday, the NRCC also announced Vasquez is one of 21 House Democrats targeted in a billboard and digital advertising campaign that focused on tying Democrats to high gas prices.
Portraying Vasquez and other Democrats in districts where fossil fuels play an outsized role in local economies is central to the NRCC's attempts to expand the slim Republican House majority.
The strategy is outlined in an NRCC memo in April. It named Vasquez, along with U.S. Reps. Yadira Cavero (D-CO-08) and Mary Peltola (D-AK-AL) as examples of Democrats from energy-producing states whose opposition to the Lower Energy Costs Act is “likely the beginning of the end of their re-election campaign.”
A similar strategy was used in past election cycles. The memo references two past incumbents defeated in 2020 using the same tactic: U.S. Reps Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) and Kendra Horn (D-OK-05).
“Despite entering the Fall of 2020 popular with their constituents, both Horn & Torres Small lost their seats because voters viewed their stance on energy issues as a betrayal in the oil & gas producing districts they represented in Oklahoma & New Mexico, respectively,” the memo said.
