Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-2)

Vasquez 

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) has introduced legislation to require oil and gas companies to pay into a trust fund that will reimburse oil and gas workers for medical costs resulting from low air quality and prolonged heat exposure.

Vasquez unveiled the proposal on Aug. 16 in Hobbs while speaking to the Hispanic advocacy group Somo Un Pueblo Unido and energy workers.