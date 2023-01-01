Gabe Vasquez

Submitted Photo 

Gabe Vasquez 

Following more than a year on the campaign trail, the schedule of Gabe Vasquez has only become more intense since he won a seat in Congress.

He will officially take the oath of office on Tuesday, but since then the 38-year-old former Democratic Las Cruces City counselor's life is in transition, locked in that awkward phase before he takes office but after a campaign has concluded. He cannot yet legislate, but the time for campaign rallies has ended. Now, Vasquez is bracing himself for life as a lawmaker.