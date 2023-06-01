Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-2)

Vasquez 

A current member of Congress and two former elected officials from New Mexico are the latest Americans now prohibited from visiting Russia, per order of the Kremlin.

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02), former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) and former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas were among the 500 Americans added to the Russian government's "stop list" on May 21, according to a statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.