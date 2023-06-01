A current member of Congress and two former elected officials from New Mexico are the latest Americans now prohibited from visiting Russia, per order of the Kremlin.
U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02), former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) and former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas were among the 500 Americans added to the Russian government's "stop list" on May 21, according to a statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The names are the latest addition to a litany of names of Americans ranging from members of Congress, current and former government officials, and even celebrities, including Stephen Colbert, Morgan Freeman and Ben Stiller, who are barred from entering the Russian Federation.
Russia has amassed the names as a retaliatory measure against the U.S. for tightening sanctions against the country and increased military assistance from Western nations to Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the former Soviet bloc country in 2022.
Per the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the latest round of names include prominent American officials such as former President Barack Obama, but also other new members of Congress elected in November, former and current U.S. government officials, and analysts who they claim are “spreading Russophobic ideas and fake stories."
“It is time for Washington to realize that not a single hostile move against Russia will remain without a tough response. We will consistently apply the principle of inevitable punishment, be it in response to the toughening of sanctions or discrimination to obstruct the professional activity of our citizens," the statement says.
In response to requests for comment about Vasquez's inclusion on the list, Valeria Ojedia-Vanita, his communications director, stated in an email to the Roswell Daily Record that at the moment Vasquez is concentrating on more pressing priorities.
“At this time, the congressman is focused on avoiding a default that would kill New Mexico jobs and impact constituents’ access to SNAP benefits, VA health benefits, and school funding,” she said.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where Torres Small serves as Undersecretary of Agriculture for Rural Development and is currently under consideration to be the next deputy secretary of agriculture, declined to comment on the matter.
Balderas, whose term as New Mexico attorney general ended late last year, could not be reached for comment.
New Mexico's two U.S. Senators and two other members of the U.S. House of Representatives were placed on the Russian ban list last year.
A member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) was among the 38 sponsors of the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act, a package of sanctions against Russia introduced in the Senate in January, about a month before the invasion occurred. He was also an early proponent of the Biden administration looking into sending F-16 fighters to the Ukrainians.
A spokesperson for Heinrich says he will continue to advocate for aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM-03), who immediately after the invasion of Ukraine labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin “a tyrant and a thug," said she was put on the Russian ban list last year and doubled down on her assessment of the Russian leader.
“Putin has banned me because I stand up to tyrants like him who kill innocent civilians and threaten global peace and democracy. His war fueled inflation. He will not stop me from working to lower costs for New Mexico and Roswell families’ and protect our national security and democracy for generations to come,” said Leger Fernández.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01), who calls the war against Ukraine an “unlawful and unjust act of aggression," noted she was placed on the list last year soon after the invasion.
“It was a little shocking to hear that I was being individually targeted by the Russian leader,” she said.
However, she added members of Congress are not the only ones punished by the Kremlin, noting other targets include media and Russian critics of the invasion and occupation.
Beyond members of Congress and U.S. national security personnel, several governors from both parties, including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are also named.
In March 2022, following the invasion, Lujan Grisham publicly urged the State Investment Council to examine their portfolios and divest from investments that could benefit Russia.
“The state of New Mexico has substantial investments that may be directly or indirectly aiding the Russian invasion. This is unacceptable. Not one penny should go toward furthering Putin's brutality,” she said in the press release at that time.
When reached for comment last week, Maddy Hayden, communications director for Lujan Grisham, said the governor has never been to Russia and does not have plans to travel there.
“The governor is aware of her inclusion on this list, and would like Mr. Putin to know that he isn’t welcome in New Mexico, either,” Hayden said.
Names on the list transcend partisanship and include some Republicans, even those such as former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02), who while in Congress raised concerns about the amount of military aid sent to Ukraine, or vocal opponents of the Ukrainian government, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14).
A spokesperson for Herrell, who is currently making a bid for her party's nomination to take on Vasquez and reclaim the seat she had previously held, did not respond to a request for comment.
