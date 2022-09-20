One of three people who died in a two-vehicle crash in Roswell Sunday morning was driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision happened.
Roswell Police in a press release late Monday identified those who died in the crash as Felipe Villa Espinoza, 27; David Jonathan Avina, 32; and Tyler D. Armstrong, 29. All three died at the scene.
The collision occurred at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lane of North Main Street near Linda Vista Boulevard, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
According to the press release, the investigation is still ongoing, but witnesses and surveillance video have led investigators to conclude Espinoza had been driving a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed while heading south in the northbound lanes.
At the time, a Lexus driven by Avina, in which Armstrong was a passenger, was reportedly heading south and turning left onto East Linda Vista Boulevard, when it was struck by the Dodge that was coming from the wrong direction.
“The impact from the crash sent the Lexus into the base of a tree a short distance off the street,” the release states. Armstrong was ejected from the passenger seat during the crash. The Dodge came to a stop further south on Main Street.
According to the press release, Roswell Fire Department personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames.