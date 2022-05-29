The winners of the Sunrise Optimist Vern Stahl Memorial Scholarships for 2022 were recognized at a recent awards dinner May 16.
The Vern Stahl Memorial Scholarship is named in memory of one of the club's charter members, Vern Stahl. He served in many capacities in the club, including president. Stahl contributed his time and talents to the numerous projects and activities sponsored by the club. He also served in the youth department at First Baptist Church.
His concern for youth and their future challenged him to be involved in the community and to show his caring spirit. He was a dairy farmer, private business owner, father and husband. Stahl's death at an early age was a true loss. However, a press release from the club points out that he would say that “his memory would be honored if you also became a volunteer wherever you find yourself.”
The $1,000 winners were Halle Munson from Goddard High School and Moniquea Aragon from Roswell High School. The $500 winners were Adelina Barraza, Goddard High School, and Leah Sanchez, Aryn Brown and Laila Bonner from Roswell High School.
