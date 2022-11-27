Veteran speaks

Alex Ross Photo 

Francis Cisco Brink speaks to an audience at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center. At the meeting Brink, a retired U.S. Army officer, spoke about his own experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the complicated relationship Americans have long had with military service members. 

 Alex Ross Photo

A retired U.S. Army officer addressed local residents at a recent event where he spoke about his own service and the complex relationship the American people have had with their military veterans.

Francis Cisco Brink, a retired officer in the U.S. Army and the current project manager of the Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Group, was the featured speaker at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women's annual lunch honoring military veterans.