A retired U.S. Army officer addressed local residents at a recent event where he spoke about his own service and the complex relationship the American people have had with their military veterans.
Francis Cisco Brink, a retired officer in the U.S. Army and the current project manager of the Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Group, was the featured speaker at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women's annual lunch honoring military veterans.
The annual lunch is held each November to honor military service. Those individuals who attend are presented with gift bags and lunch and receive applause from members of the federation. Members of local veterans service organizations such as American Legion Posts 28 and 61 as well as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12184 were present. It was what Brink had to say that was at the center of the event.
Brink served in the U.S. Army from 2002 until he retired this year, during which time he held an assortment of advisory and staff positions in engineering, infantry armor, Calvary, field artillery and special operations units. For Brink, military service is something steeped in his family's history, with his grandfather and great-grandfather having served overseas. Brink said he was at the U.S. Army College at West Point when the 9/11 Attacks occurred and war had come to America's shores.
“That event came to define my life more than anything else,” he said.
In all, Brink would spend a combined 61 months stationed in two wars theaters, with three tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan.
“Thinking it was the right thing to do, I went on deployment after deployment. I volunteered for all those deployments,” he explained.
Such decisions though came at a price for Brink, his wife, and their children, paid in missed birthdays and other milestones. In 2007, his military obligations even overlapped with his wedding, after one of his deployments was extended to 15 months. “We had to move our wedding from October to December of 2007,” Brink said.
In his remarks, Brink discussed what he said is the complicated history of the broader relationship the American citizenry has had with its military veterans. It's a relationship that has developed and evolved throughout the generations.
That first phase, Brink said, lasted until after World War II, where Americans generally favored their military veterans but only in the context of a time of war. Back then the United States depended on an all-volunteer Army, less professional than it is today. That included during the American Revolution, he said, when only about one-third of the population could truly be considered loyal to the cause of independence. “It's amazing that we fostered an eight-year all-volunteer force with the third of the American people supporting the Army,” he said.
One example of that first phase, Brink explains, can be found in the war novel “Once an Eagle,” a fictional biography of a young man who joins the U.S. Army just prior to World War I and stays in it until the 1960s. In one scene in the book, the protagonist comes home and is confronted by an old Civil War veteran who criticizes him for joining the military in a time of peace. “You don't join the Army in peacetime to consort with thieves, drunkards, ignorant moonshiners and the riff-raff of the cities of the east,” the character says.
Cisco said that is what Americans largely thought about men signing up for a career in the Army before the second World War II. That mindset, he said, is rooted in the long-held desire by Americans that wars be quick and brief in duration but decisive. “When the state of war ends, we return to a steady state of peace,” Brink said. It is a notion, he explains, that is not universally shared.
For example, in the developing world and in places such as Afghanistan, war is accepted as something lengthy in duration and more complex.
“Nevertheless in America we have this war time vs peace time way of thinking that prevailed until after the second world war,” he said.
However, that all changed after World War II, not because of a shift in how Americans viewed war, but because of the structural transformation of the U.S. Military into a more professional and stable fighting force.
“The 1947 Defense reorganization act creates the Department of Defense as well as the Air Force as a separate military service and a bureaucracy that makes the military more stable than it had ever been at any time in our country's history,” Brink said. That brought the American populace into a new phase in its relationship with veterans and the military, where the armed services became viewed as an acceptable career path. However, during those years Brink said the military also depended on a draft to fill its ranks. That in turn would eventually lead to a sense of conflict between the military and the larger populace during U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
“It created a generally negative milieu across the United States Army that truly did not find its remedy until the establishment of an all-volunteer force in 1973,” Brink said. Since the first Gulf War in the 1990s, Brink said a military career has been viewed as a respectable way of life. Brink notes that in his native Las Cruces, people he knew were glad that he received a commission to West Point. He added that others have often expressed thanks to him for his military service.
“In my estimation a lot of times that sentiment was kind of lukewarm, almost an obligatory token offered to every single person who spent any amount of time in uniform,” Brink said. He noted many American civilians during the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq, many continued to go about their lives as if in a time of peace.
For most people in the audience, Brink said, the first year of the COVID-19 global pandemic was comparable to being in a time of war. “That's the first time in my lifetime that I ever experienced an economy, a culture, that was on wartime footing like my grandfather would have experienced during the Second World War,” he said.
Last year's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan was especially difficult for Brink. He noted that during his years in Afghanistan he established contacts with many Afghans, something that made the summer of 2021, a time of uncomfortable emails and phone calls from those contacting him from within Afghanistan. Ultimately, he would tell them there was nothing he could do for them.
Following two decades of a military effort in Afghanistan, Brink said people have seemed to forget the sacrifice and investments made in pursuit of the American-led endeavor there. “We spent more than the equivalent of the Marshall Plan on this effort with thousands of lives lost. It's estimated over 800,000 Americans served in Afghanistan, as service members, as civilians, as contractors. This reality, unfortunately, at least with the people I encounter, is at the forefront of no one's mind,” he said.
Given he is no longer on active duty, Brink can express his views on the military openly, an opportunity he availed himself of during the Nov. 14 event.
Specifically, Brink criticized what he calls a tendency in the military to “worship at the alters of political correctness.” “This combined with preparing to fight enemies that the senior leadership of the Army prefers or enemies that are theoretical constructions have weakened us as a meaningful defender of our nation,” he said.
Brink ended his address by urging the citizenry of the United States to “rescue the military from itself” so efforts of those who serve are more focused on protecting national security. “Through civic efforts, I hope the American people restore the Army by appealing to its better angels,” he said.
