20221113-VeteransDayEvents.jpg

Retired Marine Sean Nicholson delivers the keynote speech for the Veterans Day ceremony Saturday in front of the Chaves County Courthouse. Several people made remarks in tribute to U.S. service members, including Mayor Tim Jennings and representatives of veterans organizations. The Veterans Honor Guard stands behind the speakers. Near Nicholson are, from left, emcee and veteran Mike Winter, American Legion Post 61 Commander Stephen Lee, VFW Post 12184 Commander Jason Burke, American Legion Post 28 Commander Antonio Nunez and American Legion Post 28 Chaplain Lawrence Longo.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Local residents who gathered Saturday morning downtown in front of the Chaves County Courthouse for the annual Veterans Day ceremony were told that the sacrifices of military members made possible and continue to uphold the U.S. Constitution, ideally keep and create peace, and help protect democracy and freedom, sometimes in ways unknown to the general public.

The ceremony included prayers, speeches about veterans' contributions, patriotic songs and music, and the presentation of wreaths in tribute to each branch of the armed forces as well as those wounded during service.