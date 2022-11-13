Local residents who gathered Saturday morning downtown in front of the Chaves County Courthouse for the annual Veterans Day ceremony were told that the sacrifices of military members made possible and continue to uphold the U.S. Constitution, ideally keep and create peace, and help protect democracy and freedom, sometimes in ways unknown to the general public.
The ceremony included prayers, speeches about veterans' contributions, patriotic songs and music, and the presentation of wreaths in tribute to each branch of the armed forces as well as those wounded during service.
Then a parade along North Main Street from the courthouse to College Boulevard featured many displays of the U.S. flag and other symbols of patriotism by cadets with the New Mexico Military Institute and the New Mexico National Guard Youth Challenge Academy and representatives of local schools, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, the Patriot Guard Riders and various veterans organizations, veteran support groups and nonprofits.
The events were organized this year by American Legion Posts 28 and 61, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 12184 and their commanders Stephen Lee, Antonio Nunez and Jason Burke.
Each year, the ceremony honors a certain era, with last year's spotlight on the Vietnam War. This year, the focus was on veterans of “unknown campaigns.” That was later defined as those who served after the Vietnam War, which officially ended in April 1975, until Desert Storm in August 1990.
Keynote speaker Sean Nicholson said 32 military conflicts and wars occurred during that time. The son of a Army helicopter pilot, Nicholson grew up in Oregon but has lived in Roswell for 10 years. He served in the Marines from 1985 to 2006. Trained as an aviation maintenance technician, his roles included drill instructor, warrant officer and maintenance engineering officer. He participated in Operation Earnest Will in the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, the Iraq War and in operations in Yugoslavia, Bosnia and Kosovo.
He said that 1% of the U.S. populations now serves in the military and just under 7% have served at some point.
“To all of you I say thank you,” he said. “Thank you for setting an example that will inspire generations of Americans to serve this great nation.”
Nicholson talked about some of his more memorable service experiences and shared a story about a unruly recruit, Luke, who some considered incorrigible but who eventually learned that self-discipline was necessary to keep his fellow Marines safe.
Luke later served in the Iraq War and won awards for helping to ensure the safety of others. Before Luke lost his own life in Afghanistan, Nicholson said, the Marine helped provide needed support to a fellow serviceman who was experiencing mental health issues.
“I would ask all of you to take time to help our service members in their hours of need,” Nicholson said. “Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day, from all different generations. There are veterans support groups, hotlines, outreach programs, but there is nothing better than the force multiplier, which is all of us.”
He concluded by expressing his gratitude for those who “willingly and courageously raise their hands to stand the watch” for freedom.