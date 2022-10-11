The nonprofit Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network, based in Roswell, recently received its largest donation ever, $125,000.
“We were dumbfounded when they showed us the check, the amount we were going to receive,” said Board of Directors President Magil Duran, who has been with the group since February 2013. “I have never, ever considered anything that big to be donated to us.”
Asked what the group will do with the money, he said, “Spend it.” He then explained it will be used for operational expenses and for maintenance on the organization's 10 vehicles.
“All of this will be very welcome,” Duran said, “so that we don't have to worry about the funding for this next year.”
The nonprofit, formed in 2007, and its 21 volunteer drivers provide free transportation to medical appointments for veterans of the armed forces. It averages about 160,000 to 180,000 miles a year in free trips. So far in 2022, the group has logged 88,567 miles and transported about 403 veterans.
With one van in Carlsbad, two vans in Artesia, one in Lovington and six in Roswell, drivers take veterans to appointments in Albuquerque, Clovis, Alamogordo, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Big Spring, Amarillo and “points in between.”
The donation was presented Sept. 28, according to a ConocoPhillips representative, and came from the Delaware Basin operations of ConocoPhillips, which organized the WADZ 4 Warriors Clay Shoot at the Eddy County Shooting Range in Lake Arthur on Aug. 13 to raise the money.
With the large donation in hand, Duran can now turn to another need: more volunteer drivers. He wants to make the message clear that people should consider giving their time.
“We all have a relative — an uncle, an aunt, a grandfather, father, cousin, brother and sister," he said, "and we fulfill the commitment that the military made to all men and women who served, that they can get medical attention for free. But we are down here in Roswell, where we are 200 miles from anywhere, and our small little group is fulfilling that promise made to the vets.”
The registered 501(c)(3) organization receives no federal money, although it does sometimes receive state capital outlay funding for vehicle purchases, Duran said. The bulk of its funding comes from civic and philanthropic organizations and their fundraising activities, as well as some grants. An office manager is the only paid staff member. All others, including Duran, are volunteers.
To contact the organization, call 575-622-0729. More information is also available on its Facebook page.