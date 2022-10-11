20221009-VTNCheck.jpg

Submitted Photo

ConocoPhillips staff from the Delaware Basin present a check for the Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network during a Sept. 28 luncheon in their Artesia office. Those pictured are Permian Integrated Operations Manager Eric Pickett, Richard Joy, Veterans Transportation Network Board President Magil Duran, Delaware Basin East Asset Manager Hal Mead, Bobby Southerland and Jack Callaway.

 Submitted Photo

The nonprofit Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network, based in Roswell, recently received its largest donation ever, $125,000.

“We were dumbfounded when they showed us the check, the amount we were going to receive,” said Board of Directors President Magil Duran, who has been with the group since February 2013. “I have never, ever considered anything that big to be donated to us.”