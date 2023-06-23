A local man convicted in a 2020 fatal shooting has received a sentence of life in prison plus 11 years.
Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court sentenced Manuel Villareal, 38, Wednesday at a hearing in Chaves County. Of that time, he must serve at least 34 years.
Villareal was given a life sentence on a charge of first-degree murder. Under state law, he will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
Additionally, Villareal will serve seven years for bribery of a witness, threats or intimidation. That charge carries a three-year sentence, enhanced by four years because of Villarreal's use of a gun and his status as a habitual violent offender. Another four years were imposed on a charge of receipt, possession, or transportation of a firearm by a felon.
In his recommendation, Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle called on the court to make the sentences run consecutively. Lilley though declared the sentences on the intimidation of a witness and felon in possession of a firearm charge would run concurrently.
Villarreal was awarded 936 days of credit for time served.
Wednesday's sentencing came after a three-day-long trial in March in which a jury found Villarreal guilty on all charges in the death of 43-year-old John Halfmann.
At the hearing, Spindle called the death of Halfmann “a senseless act of violence.”
In written statements submitted by Halfmann's parents and read aloud to the court by a victim's advocate, they said they are still reeling from the death of their son.
“John wasn't just a son, he was my friend, and I will miss him every day,” Gary McCully, Halfmann's father, said in his written statement. He also called Villareal a coward for taking the life of his son.
Claudia Kitchens, Halfmann's mother, said while her son lived life on his terms, accepted others without judgment.
“The pain of his loss is insurmountable because of the circumstances surrounding his death,” Kitchens said. That grief, she added, was compounded by the length of time it took for the case to go to trial.
Family members of Villareal, including his mother, were present at Wednesday's hearing. She requested to give a statement to the court, but chose not to after Villareal said he did not want her to.
Villareal then told the court that while Halfmann's death was “a very bad thing,” he continued to profess his innocence and indicated he would likely seek an appeal in the case.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.