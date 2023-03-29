A three-day trial of a Roswell man suspected of shooting to death another man about two and a half years ago ended Thursday with a verdict of guilty on three criminal counts.
Jurors deliberated for about two hours Thursday at the 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County before returning with a verdict of guilty against 38-year-old Manuel Villarreal on one count each of first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon. Villarreal is scheduled to be sentenced April 27.
“I hope this guilty conviction tells people that if you take another person's life without just cause in Chaves County and within the Fifth Judicial District, you will be found and you will be convicted,” J. Hunter Spindell, deputy district attorney and prosecutor in the case, said Monday.
Sandra Gallagher, Villarreal's attorney, did not return calls before press time about the trial's outcome or whether her client plans to appeal the verdict.
Charges against Villarreal stem from the Nov. 20, 2020, deadly shooting of 43-year-old John Halfmann in a shed in the backyard of a 700 block of East Fifth Street house.
In his closing argument, Spindle called the case against Villarreal “straight forward,” citing testimony provided by one of just two other men who were with Halfmann and Villarreal when the shooting occurred, along with comments from Villarreal, when later interviewed, who admitted to having a gun that night, despite being barred from doing because of past felony convictions.
According to prosecutors and reports by police at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2020, Halfmann was visiting the man who lived inside the shed where the shooting happened. The man who lived inside the shed told police he was sitting on the bed playing a game on his phone and Halfmann was playing Ozzy Osbourne's “Crazy Train” on his guitar when Villarreal and another man stopped by to visit.
The resident of the shed later told police he then resumed playing the game on his phone until a short time later when he heard a loud noise, causing him to look up and see Villarreal kick Halfmann in the head, causing Halfmann's body to slump over.
Before Villarreal and the man who accompanied him left, the resident of the shed said Villarreal told him, “if you talk, you're next.”
After Villarreal left, the shed resident said he realized Halfmann was unconscious and called the police. Halfmann was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
No gun was ever found. When questioned by police, Villarreal did not deny nor admit to shooting Halfmann, but said he had been at the shed early on the morning of the shooting and had picked up a gun there. Villarreal then said the next thing he remembers is being in the Hondo River.
The resident of the shed where the shooting happened, Roswell Police Detective Gino Basile, who was in charge of the case, along with other officers and crime scene technicians were among those who took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution.
A pair of shoes with soles matching a set of footprints in an alleyway behind the shed were found in Villarreal's home and cited as evidence by the prosecution.
Prosecutors say Villarreal later admitted to having had “beef” with Halfmann, specifically over an incident before the shooting where Halfmann, while visiting Villarreal's mother's house had, without asking, poured nearly a whole pot of coffee down the sink so Halfmann could brew his own coffee that he had brought with him that day. They said comments of a sexual nature that Halfmann allegedly made about Villarreal's daughter increased his anger towards Halfmann and led to the shooting.
Gallagher argued the prosecution's case was weak, citing the lack of a gun or DNA evidence. She also called into question the credibility of the shed resident, noting he is an admitted user of methamphetamines and had used methamphetamines hours before the shooting.
“He was on a pretty steady diet of meth,” Gallagher said.
She added that initially the shed resident told police he was not with Halfmann when he died. Instead, he told law enforcement a total of three times that morning that he had left Halfmann in the shed to go use the bathroom inside the main house on the property. After being in the bathroom for 15 to 20 minutes, he came back out to the shed to find Halfmann slumped over and called 911.
When the witness was taken to the police station, he reiterated the same story before his high blood pressure caused him to be taken to the hospital. The shed resident later changed his story and admitted to being with Halfmann when he was killed. The man said he changed his story while in the hospital, claiming to have seen God who assured him he would be safe and instructed him to tell the truth for the sake of Halfmann.
Gallagher pointed to the witness's shifting story.
“How do you know when someone who had lied and lied and lied is telling the truth,” she asked rhetorically.
The prosecution said the witness did not tell the truth initially because he feared retaliation from Villarreal.
“He was intimidated. He was afraid that something could happen to him,” Spindell said.
Gallagher noted that in one of those instances when the witness lied, he was inside the police station, a place where he was safe from any harm.
The defense also seemed to direct suspicion towards the man who lived in the shed, referencing a comment he had made saying he needed “an airtight alibi.”
“Why would he think he needed an airtight alibi,” she asked.
Spindle denounced the alternative explanations offered by Gallagher as “crazy train theories” that one of several other individuals could have shot and killed Halfmann.
He noted Gallagher's client, the victim, the witness, the man who lived in the shed and one other person were the only ones with Halfmann right before and after the shooting, as well as when it happened.
