A three-day trial of a Roswell man suspected of shooting to death another man about two and a half years ago ended Thursday with a verdict of guilty on three criminal counts.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Thursday at the 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County before returning with a verdict of guilty against 38-year-old Manuel Villarreal on one count each of first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon. Villarreal is scheduled to be sentenced April 27.