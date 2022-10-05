Faces lit up as the gate at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair opened Tuesday morning. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the fair was open exclusively to those with special needs.
Most of those attending were students from Roswell Independent School District along with their teachers, education assistants and therapists, but individuals of all ages were present.
The fair has had Special Needs Day in the past, but it consisted mostly of presentations about the fair, said Barbara Campos, a permanent substitute teacher at Sierra Middle School who oversees a special needs classroom.
“That was very interesting for the kids,” Campos said of the presentations, “but this is actually the first year the rides were open to us.”
This year, fair organizers and Wright’s Amusements set aside time just for those with special needs so they could have more time to make getting on and off the rides easier. Most of the rides, with the exception of the bigger, scarier rides, were open.
Shanna Lee, a speech pathologist at Military Heights Elementary School, said the students have been looking forward to their special day.
“They’ve been excited every single day since the day they heard about the fair,” she said. The Military Heights students were all smiles as they stepped off the Dragon Wagon, a small roller coaster.
Letting the children experience something new is beneficial for them, Campos said.
“It’s being part of the community for them to be out and see some things that maybe they’re not able to be able to come out and see” on their own, she said.
It also offered a bit of a reunion, as Campos said her Sierra students were excited to see some former classmates, now in ninth grade, at the event.
“I don’t know if you heard all the screaming. They were happy to see each other,” she said.
A number of adults with special needs were part of the day as well.