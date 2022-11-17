A local evangelist with the help of volunteers will host a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner for the public on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn.
Jim Ridgeway, who holds faith-based open forums known as God Inspired Gatherings, or GIGs, on the lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street across from Pioneer Plaza, said he and volunteers will be using that same venue for the community dinner on Thanksgiving day.
“We're gonna set up a bunch of tables and stuff like that and a bunch of chairs. We are going to make it as big as we can. We are going to accommodate as many people as we can,” Ridgeway said.
The traditional meal, which will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and other fixings, will be served on Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“People will be able to come down, sit and visit. We are going to have some praise and worship and we'll also have to-go plates,” Ridgeway said.
He added people who are unable to leave their homes can have a prepared meal delivered to them. “We've got several of the volunteers that have their cars and they will make the deliveries around town and stuff,” he said. Ridgeway added numerous pastors are expected to attend and there may be live country and western music.
Businesses such as Super Meat Market, and nonprofits such as Harvest Ministries, along with individual donors are providing food, while restaurants such as Cerritos will cook the turkey Ridgeway said.
It is an event Ridgeway hopes to make an annual occurrence. He said many people don't have a place to go on Thanksgiving and the dinner is a way of providing them with not only food but a sense of community, while also keeping with the teachings of the Bible which emphasizes the importance of feeding the hungry. “It's a place for people just to come and be around other people for a part of the day anyway,” he said.
Ridgeway said last year he and other volunteers stood on the sidewalk by the courthouse, offering to-go meals to those who drove by, some of whom were travelers from out-of-state who otherwise would have had difficulty obtaining a Thanksgiving meal. In the end, Ridgeway said he and others gave out as many as 130 meals. He is working to exceed that total this year. “We are going to make sure we have enough to feed everybody who comes,” Ridgeway said.
Canned goods and other donated food items are still being accepted and can be brought to the dinner or dropped off either at Super Meat Market at 814 West 2nd Street or at 500 South Union Avenue. People who want to volunteer to serve and deliver meals, or who want to sign up to have a meal brought to them, should call Ridgeway at 575-626-5358. He added those who want a meal delivered should call him by Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.