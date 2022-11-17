Courthouse photo

Alex Ross Photo 

The lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street in downtown Roswell. A free outdoor dinner will be held on the lawn Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

A local evangelist with the help of volunteers will host a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner for the public on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn.

Jim Ridgeway, who holds faith-based open forums known as God Inspired Gatherings, or GIGs, on the lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street across from Pioneer Plaza, said he and volunteers will be using that same venue for the community dinner on Thanksgiving day.