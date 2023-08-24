Volunteers provide new clothes to schoolchildren — and launch learning and confidence

Peggy Seskey, Mary Ann Green and Patty Swenson sort clothes at the Assistance League of Chaves County Thrift Store on Tuesday. The funds from the thrift store are used to buy new clothes for schoolchildren.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

When Alice arrived at the Assistance League of Chaves County Thrift Store on Tuesday, she knew she would find the perfect professional blouse to give her confidence to ace her upcoming job interview.

Cars filled the parking lot outside the thrift store as folks came out on a hot day to shop the 75% off sale — “fabulous finds” reads one sign — all benefiting two programs, Operation School Bell and Backpacks for the Homeless.