Submitted Photo

Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller talks to people attending a "voter integrity and confidence" exercise Saturday morning at the Roswell Museum. Sarah McArthur, Chaves County Democratic Party chair, seated at table, and Eric Coll, Chaves County Republican Party chair, at lectern, also were organizers of the event.

A voting demonstration on Saturday morning answered some people's questions about the voting process and showed that a sample run of 22 “non-political” ballots were tabulated correctly by the machine, according to the organizers of the event at the Roswell Museum.

Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller, Chaves County Republican Party Chair Eric Coll and Chaves County Democratic Party Chair Sarah McArthur put on the ballot-counting demonstration and question-and-answer session to educate the community about the process and alleviate concerns ahead of the general election that significant mistakes can occur in the voting process.