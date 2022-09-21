A voting demonstration on Saturday morning answered some people's questions about the voting process and showed that a sample run of 22 “non-political” ballots were tabulated correctly by the machine, according to the organizers of the event at the Roswell Museum.
Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller, Chaves County Republican Party Chair Eric Coll and Chaves County Democratic Party Chair Sarah McArthur put on the ballot-counting demonstration and question-and-answer session to educate the community about the process and alleviate concerns ahead of the general election that significant mistakes can occur in the voting process.
Coll said that he perceived trust among the people in attendance, with some known to be Democrats and some known to be Republicans, that the Chaves County Clerk's Office and its Elections Bureau staff are doing a good job of ensuring that all votes are counted and counted accurately.
“We've had both Republican clerks and Democratic clerks over the years,” he said, “and we have had very few hiccups here. The people there expressed that they were in agreement on that.”
The concern over Dominion voting machines used in New Mexico and some other states and over the larger question of voter fraud became part of the national discussion before and after the 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump's continued assertions that the election was “stolen” have been rejected by many U.S. courts; disbelieved by many in the Trump Administration testifying before Congress, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr; disproven by ballot recounts where they occurred; and strongly denied by many state election officials.
Fuller has said that, while errors can occur, she has found no reason to believe that significant election problems are occurring in Chaves County or that the voting machines are unreliable.
The issue has come before the Chaves County Board of Commissioners twice in recent months. During one meeting, a few residents asked commissioners to refuse to certify election results unless hand-counted.
Otero County commissioners did not certify results for the 2022 primaries. They did so only after the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that they had to, but they also voted in August to hand-count general election results.
During the Saturday demonstration, Fuller said that 22 people cast ballots that included four “races” for such topics as favorite ice cream flavor, season, search engine and day of the week. It also included a ballot question, 'Do you have to vote on everything on the ballot for it to count?' (The answer to that is no.)
McArthur and Coll said the first ballots had a problem.
“That's actually a good thing,” McArthur said. “It helped us to learn more ourselves, as well as the people we were trying to help by showing them and demonstrate how the system works, how the machine works.”
The problem was that the first batch of practice ballots were dated for 2018. As should happen, the machines, updated with 2022 software, rejected the older ballots.
“That was a good thing to find out, that the machine won't just take any old thing,” McArthur said.
Once using the updated ballots, 22 were run through the machine, which printed a report. Then the ballots were removed from the machine and were hand-counted by two people, a Democrat and a Republican. Then a card from the machine was uploaded to a computer server, with a report printed from there.
“Then we had three different people read off the results of the three different ways we had done it, just to make sure it matched, and it did,” Fuller said. “All of the results matched.”
A demonstration also occurred on how people with disabilities, in this instance sight impairment, can use the machine to cast their votes.
In addition to the ballot-counting demonstration, a discussion was held about how election results are canvassed by the county commission and the state, with current Roswell City Councilor and former Chaves County Commissioner Robert Corn talking about his experiences on the county canvassing board. Questions also were answered.
“A question was asked if we could 100% guarantee that no mistakes can occur,” Coll said. “A hundred percent isn't possible. You can always have some situation where something could go wrong, but there isn't an allegation there is fraud, misrepresentation or significant irregularities going on.”
Coll, Fuller and McArthur said they would have liked to have seen more participation, but no plans are being made for similar events in the near future.
Fuller said that her staff is busy preparing for the general election, with early voting starting Oct. 11 and Election Day on Nov. 8.
“We have an open door policy,” Fuller said. “Anybody can call, email or come in. Either myself or Travis (Williams, chief deputy clerk) or the elections staff are happy to answer questions and do our best for people interested in learning more.”
She added that people can observe her office conduct voting machine certification, expected to occur sometime toward the end of September.
During certification, a “mock election” is held. Ballots are run through the machine, with machine results checked against the ballots. Then the machine cards are uploaded to the Secretary of State's Office, which posts results to a test internet site to ensure that the process is running as intended.
