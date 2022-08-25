Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller and the head of the two largest political parties in the county will provide a ballot-counting demonstration for the community next month, an event that has been planned for more than a month and is intended to help build voter trust ahead of the 2022 general election.
“As the bedrock of our democratic republic, all voting by citizens must have integrity and be free and fair. The freedom to choose our political leadership is something both parties hold as sacred,” said Fuller in a joint statement with Republican Party of Chaves County Chairman Eric Coll and Democratic Party of Chaves County Chairwoman Sarah McArthur.
“Given recent events, this joint exercise of building trust through knowledge of the election and balloting process is a first step to focus our citizens and political parties on what we have in common rather than focus on our differences,” the statement said.
The “voting integrity and confidence demonstration” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Bassett Auditorium of the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave.
Fuller explained she had heard that the Lincoln County clerk has done a similar demonstration for county commissioners.
“We though it would be neat to do the same thing and take it to the community,” Fuller said.
Any number of people can attend, but only a maximum of 150 people can cast demonstration ballots that will have five questions on non-political topics. Questions could ask people to select their favorite flavor of ice cream or favorite season of the year.
Completed ballots will be run through the Dominion Voting Systems 5.4 machines, which are used in the county and state for current elections. Once 150 ballots have been cast, they will be collected from the secure bins of the machines and then tabulated by hand so the machine and hand tallies can be compared.
If time permits, Fuller said, further discussions will occur.
“We would like to have a question-and-answer session about anything people have concerns about and maybe have some information about myself and the two party chairs and maybe some other elected officials,” she said. “It is still in the works about how that is going to work out.”
McArthur said the event would be a good time for new and younger voters to learn about the voting process prior to early voting, which starts Oct. 11, or the Nov. 8 Election Day. People casting ballots will not be required to bring any identification or other materials with them. She added that voter registration also is expected to occur.
The joint statement issued stated that “Chaves County has had no cause of concern about voting irregularities or inaccurate election results.”
Coll said his expectation is that people attending will have a “newfound” faith that the county conducts elections with the “utmost integrity.” He said that he wants to see more people participate in voting with the belief that their vote does matter.
McArthur said she feels it is important that county residents realize leaders from both major parties are expressing confidence in local elections.
“People's confidence in the voting and election process has been eroded over the last couple of years, and we don't feel that is a problem here in this county,” McArthur said. “I don't feel it is a problem in the state.”
She added that the County Clerk's Office is not aware of any other local leaders for other political parties active in New Mexico, but that any local political party representatives are invited to participate as well.