Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller and the head of the two largest political parties in the county will provide a ballot-counting demonstration for the community next month, an event that has been planned for more than a month and is intended to help build voter trust ahead of the 2022 general election.

“As the bedrock of our democratic republic, all voting by citizens must have integrity and be free and fair. The freedom to choose our political leadership is something both parties hold as sacred,” said Fuller in a joint statement with Republican Party of Chaves County Chairman Eric Coll and Democratic Party of Chaves County Chairwoman Sarah McArthur.