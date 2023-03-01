A bill to make sweeping changes to New Mexico's election code and reduce barriers to registering to vote cleared its first Senate committee on Monday.

Following about an hour of public comment and discussion, the New Mexico Senate Rules Committee moved 5 to 2 to send the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, also known as House Bill 4, out of committee. Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen) and Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) were the dissenting votes. The bill will next be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee.