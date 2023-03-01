A bill to make sweeping changes to New Mexico's election code and reduce barriers to registering to vote cleared its first Senate committee on Monday.
Following about an hour of public comment and discussion, the New Mexico Senate Rules Committee moved 5 to 2 to send the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, also known as House Bill 4, out of committee. Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen) and Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) were the dissenting votes. The bill will next be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The vote comes after the proposal advanced out of the New Mexico House of Representatives 41-26. Chaves County Republican Representatives Greg Nibert and Candy Ezzell of Roswell, Jim Townsend and Jimmy Mason of Artesia, and Andrea Reeb of Clovis were all in opposition.
The Voting Rights Act would, among other things, make it easier for convicted felons to register or re-register to vote, expand opportunities for mail ballot voting and codify existing rules by the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office that require a county to have a minimum of two secure containers, also known as ballot drop boxes, unless they receive a waiver from the state.
“The right to vote is fundamental and New Mexicans deserve to exercise those votes fully and fairly without any unnecessary burdens,” state Sen. Kathy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) said at the start of the committee hearing.
New Mexico has some of the lowest rates of voter registration and participation in the country, Duhigg said. Numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation show in the 2020 election New Mexico had the ninth lowest rate of registered voters among states and as a share of its eligible voting population was 42nd in turnout.
John Adam Griego was among those who spoke in favor of the bill. A convicted felon, he said it would restore his access to the ballot. Currently, an adjunct professor at Santa Fe Community College and an active member of his church, Griego told the committee he is still unable to vote, something he said prevents him from weighing in on elections and issues that directly impact him and his community.
“I am a citizen of this country and my voice does matter,” he said.
Katherine Clark, Santa Fe County Clerk, applauded the creation of a permanent list of absentee voters in the legislation, something she said her constituents want.
“This is the number one requested thing in our county because we tend to have older voters in Santa Fe County and they want to sign up for election absentee ballots and they don't want to have keep signing up every election,” Clark said.
If enacted, a registered voter could request to be placed on such a list by their county clerk, which would allow them to automatically receive an absentee ballot in every election. Currently, an individual must fill out an application ahead of an upcoming election to receive a mail ballot.
Before each election, the bill says a person on the list would receive a notice before being sent a ballot. A person could be removed if such a notice is returned to a clerk's office as undeliverable, if they do not return their ballot in two consecutive elections, cancel their registration or move out of the county. A person could also ask to have their name taken off the list.
Tribal leaders at the hearing expressed their backing of the bill, saying it will provide them with additional resources and strengthen ties with clerks and election officials in nearby counties.
Teran Villa, executive director of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a group representing the governors of all 20 pueblos in New Mexico, noted unlike other communities, tribal nations and pueblos must notify state and county governments of their polling places a full year before an election takes place in order to secure equipment and drop boxes needed to hold an election.
“This bill will address this unreasonable disparity,” Villa said.
But critics said the bill was unneeded and could make the state's election system vulnerable to manipulation.
“I think we are just bending so far here, I think it opens it up to all kinds of nefarious activities,” Baca said.
Some, such as Carla Sontag of the New Mexico Business Roundtable, expressed unease with the increased use of automated voter registration included in the bill, saying people should not be registered to vote without their prior knowledge or consent.
“That's really not a good thing and is really not how the system should work,” she said.
If signed into law, the bill would authorize expanded use of technology currently used by the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department to register eligible voters who wish to register while applying for a license or seeking another service. Under the current law, someone must opt-in to be registered.
House Bill 4 would authorize the use of that same technology by other agencies, such as the New Mexico Human Services Department, as well as tribal nations and pueblos to automatically register an individual to vote. The process would allow a voter's address and other information to be updated when, for example, they apply for a new driver's license after having moved.
After a person is registered, they would receive a notice providing them with the ability to opt-out of registration or register with a political party. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts and Oregon have such an option.
Others opposed provisions related to the restoration of a convicted felon’s voting rights.
“We're going to have people who still have an obligation to the state under their parole to be able to now vote, even though they are still under sentence,” Baca said.
House Bill 4 would afford inmates the chance to register immediately before release.
New Mexico currently automatically restores a felon's right to vote upon completion of their sentence.
Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque), an attorney and one of the bill's sponsors, said the current process for a felon actually being able to register to vote is an often cumbersome “paperwork nightmare.” She estimates in New Mexico between 11,000 and 17,000 former incarcerated individuals who have been released from correctional facilities are unable or unaware of their right to vote.
She added evidence shows the more formerly-incarcerated individuals are permitted to reintegrate into society immediately after their release the less likely they are to re-offend and more likely to become productive members of society.
“I just don't see that is a huge obstacle to overcome that we have to utilize state resources to hold their hand along the way,” Baca said.
To the extent there are barriers to registration, Baca indicated he doesn't necessarily see them as a bad thing.
“I think it's a good thing that somebody has to go through a little bit of effort to acquire the most prized right people have in this country,” he said.
