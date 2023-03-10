Following nearly three hours of debate that highlighted the stark differences between the two political parties about the electoral system, a voting rights bill cleared the New Mexico Senate Wednesday.
On a party-line 27 to 14 vote, House Bill 4, also known as the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, was sent back to the House to receive a concurrent vote after it was amended in the Senate Rules Committee. The initial iteration of the bill passed the New Mexico House of Representatives 41 to 26.
The bill has been a top priority for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democrats who control both legislative chambers. In last year's 30-day session, a similar package failed to pass after Republicans were able to block its passage when it came to the floor right before the end of the session.
House Bill 4, among other things, creates a permanent list of voters who receive an absentee ballot, expands automated voter registration, streamlines a process for convicted felons to regain their right to vote once released from incarceration and codifies into law a current rule that all counties have two secure ballot drop boxes. Other provisions would address barriers Native American tribal members face when it comes to casting a ballot and registering to vote.
The vote's main sponsor, Sen. Kathy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque), noted that New Mexico lags behind most other states in voter registration and participation and with many states enacting more restrictions on voting laws, the proposals in House Bill 4 will broaden participation in the political process and make election administration easier.
“This is a bill that provides necessary and important updates to our election code that will bring us a step closer to making equal access to the ballot box a reality for every qualified voter in New Mexico,” Duhigg said.
Republicans stood against the bill, viewing it as unnecessary and claiming it will undermine the integrity of the state's election system.
In all, Republicans proposed six amendments ranging from ending the requirement counties have ballot drop boxes, restricting changes related to automated voter registration and limiting who would have access to the permanent absentee ballot list. One amendment put forth by Sen. William Scharer (R-Farmington) would have tabled House Bill 4 and replaced it with a substitute that only contained measures pertaining to Native American voting rights.
Democrats, who hold a 12-seat majority in the Senate, rejected each amendment.
Some of the Republican critics opposed the broadening of the automated voter registration used by the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department.
People who go to the Motor Vehicle Department are currently asked if they want to register to vote when they go to get a license or for another transaction.
House Bill 4, if signed into law, would automatically register an eligible voter when they apply for a license or other service at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Later that individual would receive a postcard in the mail that would provide them the chance to cancel their registration or register with a political party. Duhigg and advocates of the provision say it will make registering easier and keep voter rolls up-to-date.
Republican critics such as Senate Majority Whip Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) said the new automated voter registration system amounts to voters being forced to participate in the election system, even when they have religious objections to doing so.
“We are going to force people who don't want to be part of our voting system to register to vote,” Brandt said.
He added that he also opposed parts of the bill that would automatically restore a convicted felon the right to vote once released from incarceration. Brandt notes that unlike under current law, felons will be able to vote even while they are still on probation and parole.
“I have a problem with that,” Brandt said.
Current state law dictates a felon must successfully complete probation and parole before their rights to vote can be restored, it's a process Duhigg said is cumbersome for the felon and election administrators. She cited research that the current cumbersome process in the state for felons to become re-infranchised has prevented more than 17,000 otherwise eligible voters in New Mexico from casting a ballot. She also said restoring those rights of a felon quickly after their release reduces the likelihood that a person will re-offend.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) said during the debate he might have been willing to back felon restoration of the right to vote if it was a standalone bill, but said he does not see a need for the rest of the bill, expressing doubt that it is needed.
“I haven't received an email from one person saying I wasn't able to participate in the election because House Bill 4 as twice amended was not law,” Pirtle said.
