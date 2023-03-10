Following nearly three hours of debate that highlighted the stark differences between the two political parties about the electoral system, a voting rights bill cleared the New Mexico Senate Wednesday.

On a party-line 27 to 14 vote, House Bill 4, also known as the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, was sent back to the House to receive a concurrent vote after it was amended in the Senate Rules Committee. The initial iteration of the bill passed the New Mexico House of Representatives 41 to 26.