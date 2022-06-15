Daily Record File Photo

Stanton Friedman, pictured during his retirement celebration at the 2018 UFO Festival, died May 13, 2019. Friedman will be the first to be honored at this year's UFO Festival as part of the city's new Walk of Fame. The second person honored will be the late Maj. Jesse Marcel, the intelligence officer assigned in 1947 to investigate the report of a crashed object on a ranch northwest of Roswell.