Walter White

Walter White, the fictional character in the AMC series "Breaking Bad" depicted here in Trevor Grove's larger-than-life sculpture, has filed paperwork to run in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat in New Mexico. 

 Clarke Condé File Photo

Walter Hartwell White, the fictional meth cook from the hit series “Breaking Bad,” is making a run for Congress.

Someone using the name of White, the lead character in the Albuquerque-based, drug-fueled crime drama, filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on June 15 to run as a Republican in the race to represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in 2024.