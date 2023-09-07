A joint operation in Chaves County last month between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of nearly 100 suspects wanted on felony warrants and the seizure of large quantities of drugs.
Between August 15 and 18, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations spearheaded what the Roswell Police Department described in a press release Wednesday as a "warrant round-up" of 92 individuals, most of whom face felony narcotics charges.
The Roswell Police Department, as of Wednesday, had not released the names of the individuals arrested.
Additionally, participating agencies took 2,083 fentanyl pills, 114.2 grams of methamphetamine and 12 firearms off the street. Some 14 search warrants were executed in the operation whose existence was not previously made public.
Before the operation, Metro Narcotics Task Force agents obtained 41 arrest warrants on individuals for felony narcotics-related crimes. Two separate felony arrest warrants were issued on charges of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force and all of the officers and their agencies that participated in this operation. This operation should show that we are dedicated to purging the criminal element from our community,” Roswell Police Chief Lance Bateman said in the release.
Law enforcement entities involved included the RPD, Chaves County Sheriff's Office, Texas Army National Guard, New Mexico State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Enforcement and Removal Operations, which is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Chaves County Magistrate Court and the Office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District.
Fransisco B. Burrola, a special agent with the Homeland Security Investigation's El Paso Division, said safeguarding communities is a central part of his agency's mission.
“Working as one cohesive law-enforcement unit to arrest individuals who seek to poison our communities with their dangerous drugs and predators who target our children is the most effective way to ensure the safety and security of our neighborhoods,” he said in the press release.