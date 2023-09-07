A joint operation in Chaves County last month between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of nearly 100 suspects wanted on felony warrants and the seizure of large quantities of drugs.

Between August 15 and 18, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations spearheaded what the Roswell Police Department described in a press release Wednesday as a "warrant round-up" of 92 individuals, most of whom face felony narcotics charges.