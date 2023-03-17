Aron Balok

Board members for a local water conservancy district have decided to keep its mill levy tax at the same level for the year ahead.

The Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District board voted unanimously on March 14 to keep the tax at four mills, or four dollars for every $1,000 in assessed value for a piece of property in the district, which runs from north of Roswell to the Brantley Dam area of Eddy County.