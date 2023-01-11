The Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District is considering paying to make digital scans of all water rights files now held at the Roswell site of the Office of the State Engineer in anticipation that state officials will move the files to Albuquerque for its own archival, digitization and abstracting plans.

PVACD employees want to take the action to safeguard against the loss or misplacement of crucial pieces of information. The district is still determining whether if it will use a state-approved vendor for the digitizing or instead will issue a Request for Proposals to find qualified bidders, with more discussion and a possible vote planned for February. An initial estimate of the cost of scanning each piece of paper — and all sticky notes and folders with writing on them — is from $100,000 to $200,000. There could be up to 1 million documents, said Aron Balok, PVACD superintendent.