The Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District is considering paying to make digital scans of all water rights files now held at the Roswell site of the Office of the State Engineer in anticipation that state officials will move the files to Albuquerque for its own archival, digitization and abstracting plans.
PVACD employees want to take the action to safeguard against the loss or misplacement of crucial pieces of information. The district is still determining whether if it will use a state-approved vendor for the digitizing or instead will issue a Request for Proposals to find qualified bidders, with more discussion and a possible vote planned for February. An initial estimate of the cost of scanning each piece of paper — and all sticky notes and folders with writing on them — is from $100,000 to $200,000. There could be up to 1 million documents, said Aron Balok, PVACD superintendent.
“If we've got, I would estimate, something just shy of $1 billion of economic impact operating from those files and we are able to get a snapshot in time to secure that, the price per dollar of economic value is money well spent,” Balok said during a Tuesday morning board meeting at the PVACD offices.
Most of the five board members agreed, but Dick Smith expressed some doubt whether the expenditure and effort would be worthwhile. He said he thought the district might be “chasing a ghost,” explaining that the records even as they exist now are sometimes incomplete. Other board members agreed with that assessment, but said they still didn't want to risk that even more records are lost or misplaced.
In October, State Engineer Mike Hamman and some of his staff met virtually with the PVACD staff and board, as well as some area legislators, Chaves County officials and water rights engineers. The consensus at that time among the locals was all records for the Roswell-Artesian water basin should remain in the District 2 office in Roswell permanently.
Maggie Fitzgerald, public information officer for the OSE, said Tuesday that the state has agreed to hold off on moving records or digitizing them until the PVACD completes its scanning processes. She also said that the state intends to return the District 2 files back to Roswell once it completes the digitizing and abstracting work. Balok has said that could take seven to 10 years.
John Romero, the water rights division director for the Office of the State Engineer, said in October that the effort to digitize and place all the records online is necessary to ensure equitable and affordable access. He also said that electronic and online materials would offer more secure records, as papers are more likely to be misplaced, lost or stolen. Another point Romero made is that public databases will help the State Engineer's Office comply with state and federal regulations and will speed responses to water emergencies and crises, including priority calls regarding water usage during droughts.
“The NMOSE takes its role as steward of all water rights records in New Mexico very seriously and is committed to preserving, maintaining and accommodating access to water rights records through the abstracting and digitization process,” Fitzgerald said. “When the abstracting and digitization process is complete, there will be a permanent digital record of all water rights files in the Water Rights Abstracting Bureau that will be accessible through the WATERS portal on the OSE website that interested parties can access anytime.”