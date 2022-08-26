Excess water from the Pecos River continued to gather in low-lying plains and stream over some roads east of Dexter Thursday, even as overall water levels showed signs of receding.
“Water has gone down quite a bit,” Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell said early Thursday. He added that six to seven inches of water was flowing across sections of Wichita and Shawnee Roads.
Low-lying plains adjacent to the roads were transformed into vast bodies of water.
Powell said no motorists had to be rescued Wednesday night or Thursday, but some streets located near the Pecos River were still closed off. Parts of Wichita and Shawnee roads were blocked to motorists and access would likely continue to be restricted through today, he said.
The National Fish Hatchery in Dexter continued to be inundated with excess river water flowing through it.
“It's not nearly as deep as it was yesterday or the day before, obviously, but it is still running pretty good through there,” Powell said.
Since the weekend, the area has had to deal with the Pecos River swelling from monsoon rains. Water has amassed faster than it can be absorbed into the ground.
The National Weather Service has forecast throughout the week that the Pecos River near Hagerman and Lake Arthur would swell to record-breaking levels as the currents gradually moved south.
The National Weather Service reported Thursday afternoon that the river was anticipated to crest at 20.8 feet Saturday. In a post on its Facebook page though, the Weather Service indicated that anticipating when the river would crest has been a challenge.
“With the river this far out in the banks in an area with very little slope to the ground, modeling the flow and predicting the crest time is proving to be extremely challenging,” the post reads.