In Roswell, saying or seeing the phrase “Smart Meter” can trigger some water customers.
Among those who are keenly aware of this is Robert Glenn, deputy superintendent of Water Maintenance and Transmission for the city.
“Everybody hates them,” Glenn said about the newer water meters.
The meters used by city water customers were changed a few years ago and are highly efficient. The old meters recorded lesser amounts of water used and frequently worked in favor of the customers.
The new meters don’t. And that has resulted in higher water bills for a significant number of people. Many of them became irate when their water bills went up, he noted.
The new meters “catch every drop of water that goes through them,” he explained. “So now, people are getting billed for what they’re actually using.” He recalls only one of the new meters malfunctioning.
Events last week provided Glenn with a reminder of that triggering effect after a press release that came from the city was later described as “premature.” Glenn added that there were some inaccuracies in the original release as well.
There was a city government notice that said there would be new water meters being installed starting in January. Turns out it was not the meters themselves that were going to be replaced. It would be the cans, also sometimes referred to as boxes, that work with the water meters.
Media outlets were asked by the city to disregard it. The announcement made its way online, however. Then its removal from social media caused some people who were posting online to wonder if there was something questionable going on.
“When I read (the announcement), I understood why everyone was getting their pitchforks and torches ready,” Glenn wrote in response to some comments left on the updated Facebook post.
The changeover would focus on newly constructed homes as well as places where new customers would be connecting to city water service. Current customers would first receive written notification from the city if their place was slated for replacement of the can, he said.
“We’re not making people make changes in their houses,” he emphasized.
The new meter cans were ordered in the spring and have both a cut-off valve and a check valve, which is meant to prevent water from flowing out. The existing water meters fit inside. On the outside is a cut off valve that’s accessible to the resident. The new cans will continue to allow the meters to be read from a distance.
Older homes would receive a different can from the city if the new ones aren’t compatible with the dwelling’s water system. They keep a supply of various types of cans in inventory, Glenn said.
What the city wants to do is protect the community’s water system against backflow, which can cause contamination in the system if it leaves an individual dwelling and returns to the main water supply line, Glenn stressed.
Many people are likely to have replaced water heaters within the past few years, which could have required the installation of new backflow protection devices there. The life of water heaters can be short because of the hard local water, he said.
Can replacement will be on the agenda of the city’s Infrastructure Committee meeting in January. Glenn also wanted people in Roswell to know that the water and wastewater employees are required to be state certified, not just people "who come in off the street."
The city is required to deliver water to its customers as dictated by Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act. The compilation of information for the city’s next water quality report begins next month.
The system is regulated by the New Mexico Environment Department's Drinking Water Bureau and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
