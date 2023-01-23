Forecasters with the National Weather Service are expecting snow and rain in Chaves County between Monday night and noon Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory issued this morning warns of a possible one to four inches of snow during this period, which could make driving conditions difficult for motorists in Chaves County, Harding County and eastern San Miguel County, as well as the northeast Highlands and Estancia Valley.
“Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times. Tire traction will be reduced,” the advisory states. Motorists are encouraged to extend the distance between themselves and vehicles in front of them, including when traveling along parts of U.S. 285.
The advisory begins at 6 p.m. with a 90% chance of rain or snow tonight forecasted for the affected area Monday night and Tuesday morning, with a low of around 29 degrees.
Rain is likely before 11 p.m. before changing to a mix of rain and snow, then turning to snow after 2 a.m. in the impacted areas, with an east wind between 15 to 20 mph.
Before 11 a.m. Tuesday there is a 50% chance of snow showers with new snow accumulation of less than an inch expected, according to the advisory.
Clouds will then gradually give way to sunshine with a high of 45 degrees expected Tuesday afternoon.
For more on road conditions, individuals can visit nmroads.com, call 1-800-432-4269, or dial 511, the advisory states.