Electronic sign indicating high temperature

Lisa Dunlap Photo

An electronic sign in Roswell along North Main Street shows the area temperature of 109 degrees about 4 p.m. Tuesday, although the National Weather Service indicated the temperature at that time was 108 degrees at the Roswell Air Center.

The Roswell area appears to be in for a week of soaring temperatures of 100 degrees or more, and the local emergency management office as well as state officials encourage people to take steps to protect health and safety.

According to the National Weather Service, Roswell was expected to reach a record of 109 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday and to remain at or near 100 degrees until early next week.

