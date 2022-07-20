The Roswell area appears to be in for a week of soaring temperatures of 100 degrees or more, and the local emergency management office as well as state officials encourage people to take steps to protect health and safety.
According to the National Weather Service, Roswell was expected to reach a record of 109 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday and to remain at or near 100 degrees until early next week.
Tuesday “is the hottest day of the forecast period, which goes out through Monday of next week,” said Randall Herger of the Albuquerque field office of the National Weather Service. “Every day until next Monday is at 100 or more. Next Monday we will have a forecast of 99, which is the first day with a forecast under 100.”
A heat advisory for the Roswell area was issued Tuesday to start around noon and last until 7 p.m. In the Roswell area, heat advisories are issued when temperatures reach 105 degrees.
All of eastern New Mexico counties were affected by the Tuesday advisory, as were the Farmington, Santa Fe-Albuquerque, Los Alamos and Las Cruces areas.
The record temperature for July 19 for the Roswell area was 108 degrees, set in 2019, Herger said. That was the temperature indicated by the Weather service by 4 p.m. Tuesday, although an electronic display on North Main Street was registering 109-degree temperatures.
Precipitation chances are small in the next few days, Herger said. Storms might come from the northern New Mexico mountains to the Roswell area late in the afternoon and in the evening Wednesday, but precipitation chances are only put at about 20% to 30%.
Herger said that the dry heat wave is more typical of June before the monsoon season, which usually arrives in late June or early July.
“We kind of flipped the script there where we saw the onset of monsoon season in June, and right now we are kind of taking a break from that right now,” Herger said. “The monsoon is just being blocked by a high pressure system set up over the state right now.”
He added that New Mexicans can expect to experience more frequent and intense heat waves in coming years due to the effects of climate change.
Heat advisories are issued with precautions for people to guard their own health and that of pets, children, senior residents or people at risk of possible adverse effects.
“If you can, if it is possible for you, work indoors and stay out of the heat or take a break from your work outdoors during the hottest part of the day during the afternoon hours,” Herger said. “Make sure you are properly hydrated and don't forget those who might not be able to do that or are more sensitive to heat.”
City of Roswell Public Information Office Todd Wildermuth said that the Roswell-Chaves County Office of Emergency Management is releasing updates about the high temperatures on its social media pages and including links to National Weather Service and New Mexico Department of Health website pages that give information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes and preventative measures.
“Our safety coordinator has been going around to various departments, specifically the ones who have more people working outside much of the day, and talking to them and making sure they are aware about resting indoors, getting out of the heat and getting plenty to drink.”
He also said workers who have to work outside are getting more breaks to spend time indoors or their duties are being changed to spend less time outside, especially during the hotter periods of the day.
But the city is not providing any type of cooling stations or cooling facilities for the general public, Wildermuth said.
Enrique Moreno, the head of Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services, said his group is distributing sports drinks and electrolyte balancing drinks to people who need them, as well as the Community Kitchen, which can distribute it to people who come to pick up meals.
In addition to other recommendations about staying indoors in cool or air-conditioned environments, staying hydrated and wearing light-weight and light-colored clothes, people are reminded not to leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes.
The state Department of Health website provided additional information about precautions during high temperatures at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/health/climate/HeatIllness.html.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
